Yajur Fibres Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

No Record Found

Loading...

Yajur Fibres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yajur Fibres Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

02 Jan, 2026
Jun-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Yajur Fibres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar (In ₹ Cr) Mar-2024 Mar-2023

Equity Capital

4.64

4.64

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

32.91

28.65

Net Worth

37.55

33.29

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores) Mar-2025 Mar-2024 Mar-2023

Gross Sales

140.81

84.32

61.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

140.81

84.32

61.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.18

0.53

0.16

Yajur Fibres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,851.65

01,94,060.98804.550.359,610.34808.41

Swan Corp Ltd

SWANCORP

466.2

014,613.365.610.0254.7146.1

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

26.83

30.8413,672.4592.411.341,785.177.68

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

132.2

30.9612,680147.730.131,843.2342.2

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

435.75

15.3112,603.52189.391.152,417.44339.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yajur Fibres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

No.5 Middleton Street,

West Bengal - 700071

Tel: +91 33 2283 5028/5029

Website: http://www.yajurfibres.com

Email: investors@yajurfibres.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Yajur Fibres Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Yajur Fibres Ltd share price today?

The Yajur Fibres Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Yajur Fibres Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yajur Fibres Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yajur Fibres Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yajur Fibres Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 02 Jan ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yajur Fibres Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yajur Fibres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yajur Fibres Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 02 Jan ‘26

What is the CAGR of Yajur Fibres Ltd?

Yajur Fibres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yajur Fibres Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yajur Fibres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

