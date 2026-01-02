No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.64
4.64
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
32.91
28.65
Net Worth
37.55
33.29
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
140.81
84.32
61.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
140.81
84.32
61.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
0.53
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,851.65
|0
|1,94,060.98
|804.55
|0.35
|9,610.34
|808.41
Swan Corp Ltd
SWANCORP
466.2
|0
|14,613.36
|5.61
|0.02
|54.7
|146.1
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
26.83
|30.84
|13,672.45
|92.41
|1.34
|1,785.17
|7.68
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
132.2
|30.96
|12,680
|147.73
|0.13
|1,843.23
|42.2
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
435.75
|15.31
|12,603.52
|189.39
|1.15
|2,417.44
|339.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No.5 Middleton Street,
West Bengal - 700071
Tel: +91 33 2283 5028/5029
Website: http://www.yajurfibres.com
Email: investors@yajurfibres.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
