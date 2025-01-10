Tothe Members of Yash Innoventures Limited

(Formerly known as Redex Protech Limited)

Report on audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Yash Innoventures Limited(formerly known asRedex Protech Limited)(the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters tocommunicate in our report.

Information Other than Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work wehave performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with governance forInd AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, change in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and accounting principles generally accepted in India, specified under section 133 of the Actread with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as onMarch 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) (A) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification the company does not hold any intangible assets accordingly the provision of the paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management once in a year which in our opinion is reasonable, having regards to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such verifications.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company does not revalue its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its inventory. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of verification by management is appropriate. There are no discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits during the period ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,the company has not made any investment nor provided any securitiesto persons covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the company has provided granted unsecured loans topersons covered in Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has provided unsecured loan to certain parties, as under,

(INR in Lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year 1.00 547.24 - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - - 347.11 - Others - - 1.00 200.13 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - - Associates - - 135.00 1256.15 - Others 2198.00 - 2.35 150.34

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,the terms and conditions of guarantees provided or security given and the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayments or receipts are regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,there are no amount of loan which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has not been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3 (iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit and hence the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on books of account, maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company and hence paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax (GST) and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, EmployeesState Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and othermaterial statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023fora period of more than six monthsfrom the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income-tax or Central Sales Tax or Service tax or Goods and Services tax or Duty of Excise or Value added tax which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes except below mentioned.

Name of the Statue Nature of the dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Remarks If any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,34,49,279 AY 1995- 96 High Court, Ahmedabad

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,the company has not surrendered or disclosed transactions as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to usandon the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority or any other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to usand the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds were raised on short-term basis by the company during the period under consideration. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to usand on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the period on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement or not issued any fully or partly convertible debenture during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practice in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of any fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report on any matter under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clauses 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence provision of section 192 of the Act is not applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company,the company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company,the Company has incurred cash losses during the current financial yearamounting to Rs. 75.32and has not incurred any cash losses during preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year in the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company,section 135 is not applicable on the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Yash Innoventures Limited (formerly known asRedex Protech Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.