SectorRealty
Open₹37.12
Prev. Close₹38.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹37.12
Day's Low₹36.7
52 Week's High₹44.93
52 Week's Low₹19.6
Book Value₹19.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.72
6.72
6.72
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.27
6.51
7.31
-1.28
Net Worth
13.99
13.23
14.03
5.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.01
0.02
0.32
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-60.64
-91.42
1.66
2.99
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.11
-0.11
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.53
0.01
0.15
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.12
0
-0.02
Working capital
-5.47
-0.96
0.14
0.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.64
-91.42
1.66
2.99
Op profit growth
-14.56
-705.98
-72.53
0
EBIT growth
-106.96
3,275.4
-89.44
0
Net profit growth
-114.92
3,414.13
-90.71
0.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gnanesh Bhagat
Independent Director
Hiren Patel
Non Executive Director
Angana Bhagat
Independent Director
Ashish Prakash Tripathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jain
Reports by Yash Innoventures Ltd
Summary
Yash Innoventures Ltd. (formerly known as Redex Protech Ltd) was incorporated as a public Limited Company on 1st November, 1991. Led by the Promoters, Rajendra D Bhagat, Vikram D Bhagat and G R Bhagat, the Company is engaged in the manufacture and trading of fire extinguisher equipment, smoke alarms and smoke detectors and related services.The company came with a public issue in Jun.92 to part-finance the cost of the project to manufacture fire fighting systems. It made a breakthrough in designing and installing a new concept in the fire fighting industry -- the introduction of fire detection systems for heavy earthmoving machineries for coal mines.The company has decided to go in partly for backward integration and partly for expansion to manufacture dry chemical powder foam and hose pipes. The production of DCP, foam and hose pipes will be marketed primarily in the domestic market. Negotiations are going on for export of DCP, foam and hose pipes. The company is also assessing the possibility of entering into an agreement for technical collaboration with the US-based manufacturers of high-quality DCP.It has also started manufacturing electronic control panels used in various systems like fire detection systems, hydrant systems, HV and MV spray systems and will be marketing them in the domestic market.The company has opened additional marketing offices in Delhi and has a resident representative in Mumbai. The company has shifted its manufacturing operations from GIDC Vatwa to
The Yash Innoventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Innoventures Ltd is ₹24.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yash Innoventures Ltd is 0 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Innoventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Innoventures Ltd is ₹19.6 and ₹44.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yash Innoventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.18%, 3 Years at 4.47%, 1 Year at 42.96%, 6 Month at 75.85%, 3 Month at 2.31% and 1 Month at 1.21%.
