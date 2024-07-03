iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Innoventures Ltd Share Price

36.72
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open37.12
  • Day's High37.12
  • 52 Wk High44.93
  • Prev. Close38.6
  • Day's Low36.7
  • 52 Wk Low 19.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.64
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.68
  • Div. Yield0
Yash Innoventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

37.12

Prev. Close

38.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

37.12

Day's Low

36.7

52 Week's High

44.93

52 Week's Low

19.6

Book Value

19.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yash Innoventures Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Yash Innoventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Yash Innoventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.39%

Non-Promoter- 62.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yash Innoventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.72

6.72

6.72

6.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.27

6.51

7.31

-1.28

Net Worth

13.99

13.23

14.03

5.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.01

0.02

0.32

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-60.64

-91.42

1.66

2.99

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.11

-0.11

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.53

0.01

0.15

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.12

0

-0.02

Working capital

-5.47

-0.96

0.14

0.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.64

-91.42

1.66

2.99

Op profit growth

-14.56

-705.98

-72.53

0

EBIT growth

-106.96

3,275.4

-89.44

0

Net profit growth

-114.92

3,414.13

-90.71

0.61

No Record Found

Yash Innoventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yash Innoventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gnanesh Bhagat

Independent Director

Hiren Patel

Non Executive Director

Angana Bhagat

Independent Director

Ashish Prakash Tripathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yash Innoventures Ltd

Summary

Yash Innoventures Ltd. (formerly known as Redex Protech Ltd) was incorporated as a public Limited Company on 1st November, 1991. Led by the Promoters, Rajendra D Bhagat, Vikram D Bhagat and G R Bhagat, the Company is engaged in the manufacture and trading of fire extinguisher equipment, smoke alarms and smoke detectors and related services.The company came with a public issue in Jun.92 to part-finance the cost of the project to manufacture fire fighting systems. It made a breakthrough in designing and installing a new concept in the fire fighting industry -- the introduction of fire detection systems for heavy earthmoving machineries for coal mines.The company has decided to go in partly for backward integration and partly for expansion to manufacture dry chemical powder foam and hose pipes. The production of DCP, foam and hose pipes will be marketed primarily in the domestic market. Negotiations are going on for export of DCP, foam and hose pipes. The company is also assessing the possibility of entering into an agreement for technical collaboration with the US-based manufacturers of high-quality DCP.It has also started manufacturing electronic control panels used in various systems like fire detection systems, hydrant systems, HV and MV spray systems and will be marketing them in the domestic market.The company has opened additional marketing offices in Delhi and has a resident representative in Mumbai. The company has shifted its manufacturing operations from GIDC Vatwa to
Company FAQs

What is the Yash Innoventures Ltd share price today?

The Yash Innoventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Innoventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Innoventures Ltd is ₹24.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yash Innoventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yash Innoventures Ltd is 0 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yash Innoventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Innoventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Innoventures Ltd is ₹19.6 and ₹44.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yash Innoventures Ltd?

Yash Innoventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.18%, 3 Years at 4.47%, 1 Year at 42.96%, 6 Month at 75.85%, 3 Month at 2.31% and 1 Month at 1.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yash Innoventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yash Innoventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.60 %

