Yash Innoventures Ltd Board Meeting

Yash Innoventure CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Yash Innoventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results for the Qtr ended 30.09.2024. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) for Appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Yash Innoventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the Qtr ended 30.06.2024
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Yash Innoventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31.03.2024. Outcomes Of Board Meeting For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Yash Innoventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for the Unaudited Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcomes of Board Meeting for the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Results_Revised Financial Results for Qtr ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

