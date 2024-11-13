Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Yash Innoventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly Results for the Qtr ended 30.09.2024. Approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 (LODR) for Appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Yash Innoventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results for the Qtr ended 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Yash Innoventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as per the requirement of Regulation- 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31.03.2024. Outcomes Of Board Meeting For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024