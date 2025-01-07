iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Innoventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.99
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.01

0.02

0.32

0.32

yoy growth (%)

-60.64

-91.42

1.66

2.99

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.11

-0.11

-0.06

As % of sales

1,549.54

421.62

33.87

19.28

Other costs

-0.1

-0.21

-0.16

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

924.32

771.95

50.64

23.39

Operating profit

-0.26

-0.3

0.05

0.18

OPM

-2,373.87

-1,093.58

15.48

57.31

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.25

0.87

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.53

0.01

0.15

Taxes

-0.02

-0.12

0

-0.02

Tax rate

62.56

-24.15

-26.48

-16.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

0.4

0.01

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

0.4

0.01

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-114.92

3,414.13

-90.71

0.61

NPM

-547.74

1,444.38

3.52

38.59

