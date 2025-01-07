Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.01
0.02
0.32
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-60.64
-91.42
1.66
2.99
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.11
-0.11
-0.06
As % of sales
1,549.54
421.62
33.87
19.28
Other costs
-0.1
-0.21
-0.16
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
924.32
771.95
50.64
23.39
Operating profit
-0.26
-0.3
0.05
0.18
OPM
-2,373.87
-1,093.58
15.48
57.31
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.25
0.87
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.53
0.01
0.15
Taxes
-0.02
-0.12
0
-0.02
Tax rate
62.56
-24.15
-26.48
-16.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
0.4
0.01
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
0.4
0.01
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-114.92
3,414.13
-90.71
0.61
NPM
-547.74
1,444.38
3.52
38.59
