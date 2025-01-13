Yash Innoventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.72
6.72
6.72
6.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.27
6.51
7.31
-1.28
Net Worth
13.99
13.23
14.03
5.44
Minority Interest
Debt
4.62
4.36
8.68
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.61
17.59
22.71
5.97
Fixed Assets
1.3
1.32
1.29
1.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0
0
0.13
Networking Capital
17
16.25
20.99
2.53
Inventories
10.01
10.88
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.72
0.68
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.79
15.53
24.53
9.41
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.12
-0.13
-0.44
Creditor Days
14,468.46
Other Current Liabilities
-8.47
-10.72
-3.41
-6.44
Cash
0.07
0.01
0.42
1.65
Total Assets
18.6
17.58
22.7
5.97
