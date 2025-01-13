iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Innoventures Ltd Balance Sheet

36.95
(3.04%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.72

6.72

6.72

6.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.27

6.51

7.31

-1.28

Net Worth

13.99

13.23

14.03

5.44

Minority Interest

Debt

4.62

4.36

8.68

0.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.61

17.59

22.71

5.97

Fixed Assets

1.3

1.32

1.29

1.66

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.23

0

0

0.13

Networking Capital

17

16.25

20.99

2.53

Inventories

10.01

10.88

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.72

0.68

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

14.79

15.53

24.53

9.41

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.12

-0.13

-0.44

Creditor Days

14,468.46

Other Current Liabilities

-8.47

-10.72

-3.41

-6.44

Cash

0.07

0.01

0.42

1.65

Total Assets

18.6

17.58

22.7

5.97

