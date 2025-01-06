Yash Innoventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.53
0.01
0.15
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.12
0
-0.02
Working capital
-5.47
-0.96
0.14
0.65
Other operating items
Operating
-5.56
-0.58
0.11
0.74
Capital expenditure
0.21
-0.21
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-5.35
-0.79
0.12
0.74
Equity raised
-2.43
-3.25
-3.28
-3.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.53
0.01
0.19
0.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.26
-4.04
-2.96
-2.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.