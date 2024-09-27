Intimation of Book Closure & Evoting of 33rd AGM for the FY 2023-24. Proceeding and Outcomes of 33rd AGM of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the 33rd AGM for the FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)