Yash Innoventures Ltd Management Discussions

1. OVERALL REVIEW ON INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS:

The main object of the company is Construction & Infrastructure activity and manufacturing & trading of fire extinguisher equipment, smoke alarms, smoke detectors and related services.

• Infrastructure: The Company is having its registered office at "Corporate House No.3, Parshwanath Business Park, Behind Prahalad nagar Garden, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad - 380014"

2. OPPORTUNITY & THREATS: The major part of the revenue of the Company consist of rent income from the lease agreement. Company is having large opportunities to expand its business and generate revenue from this industry. The Company is need to control the fixed cost incurred on administrative expenses and other unavoidable cost which lead to increase the cost and reduce the profit of the company. To meet with the customer requirement in the current competitive market is an another challenge for the company.

3. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE: Company is primarily engaged in two segments i.e. Construction & Infrastructure and Fire extinguisher and on the basis of the principles for determination of Reportable segments given in Indian Accounting Standard 108 "Operating Segments" and in the opinion of management company is not disclosing segments wise reporting due to criteria given for determining reportable segments is not satisfied. Accordingly Indian Accounting Standard 108 "Operating Segments" is not applicable to the Company.

4. BUSINESS OUTLOOK: The revenue of the company is bifurcated in two parts i.e. sale of services and other operating Revenue. Further the Company is planning to carry out the construction business in future which will lead to profitability and higher growth. The constant efforts of the Company and Research and Developments will lead the Company to the higher level.

5. RISK & CONCERN:_The building, plant and machinery, vehicle and stocks of the company are adequately insured. There is no other risk associated with the company.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY: Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or deposition.

7. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE: The performance of the company is decreased with respect to overall turnover during the financial year 2021-22. There is net loss of the company as in the Preceding financial year there was a net profit. Company is taking more efforts to achieve better revenue and profit in upcoming years. The company will strive to improve its performance in long term prospects based on actual pace of global economy.

8. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT: Your Company treats its "Human Resources" as one of its most significant assets. The Company continues its focus on retention through employee engagement initiatives and provides a holistic environment where employees get opportunities to realize their potential. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement. The Companys Health and Safety Policy commits to provide a healthy and safe work environment to all employees.

9. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR, INCLUDING:

Ratio Numerator Denominator Current Period (March 31, 2023) Previous Period (March 31, 2022) % Variance Current ratio Current Asset Current Liabilities 0.77 0.97 -21% Debt-Equity ratio Total Debt Shareholders Equity 0.33 0.62 -47% Debt-Service coverage ratio Earnings for Debt Service Debt Service 0 2.87 287% Return on equity ratio Net Profit after tax - Preference dividend (if any ) Average Shareholders Equity (0.06) 0.88 107% Inventory turnover ratio Cost of Goods sold or Sales Average Inventory (0.04) 0.01 -5% Trade receivables turnover ratio Net Credit Sales Average Accounts Receivables 0.00 0.00 0% Trade payables turnover ratio Net Credit Purchases Average Trade Payables 0 37.30 -3730% Net capital turnover ratio Net Sales Working Capital (0.00) (0.06) -97% Net profit ratio Net Profit Net Sales (2.17) 0.69 -415% Return on capital employed Earnings before interest & Taxes Capital Employed (0.05) 0.50 -109%

10. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT:

The Company is working under good business environment which is the utmost important for the effectiveness as well as efficiency of the personnel of the Company.

11. ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The company has followed accounting treatment as prescribed in Indian Accounting Standard applicable to the company.

12. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report on management Discussion and analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a different to the Companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibilities in respect of forward looking statements which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information of event.