Yash Innoventures Ltd Summary

Yash Innoventures Ltd. (formerly known as Redex Protech Ltd) was incorporated as a public Limited Company on 1st November, 1991. Led by the Promoters, Rajendra D Bhagat, Vikram D Bhagat and G R Bhagat, the Company is engaged in the manufacture and trading of fire extinguisher equipment, smoke alarms and smoke detectors and related services.The company came with a public issue in Jun.92 to part-finance the cost of the project to manufacture fire fighting systems. It made a breakthrough in designing and installing a new concept in the fire fighting industry -- the introduction of fire detection systems for heavy earthmoving machineries for coal mines.The company has decided to go in partly for backward integration and partly for expansion to manufacture dry chemical powder foam and hose pipes. The production of DCP, foam and hose pipes will be marketed primarily in the domestic market. Negotiations are going on for export of DCP, foam and hose pipes. The company is also assessing the possibility of entering into an agreement for technical collaboration with the US-based manufacturers of high-quality DCP.It has also started manufacturing electronic control panels used in various systems like fire detection systems, hydrant systems, HV and MV spray systems and will be marketing them in the domestic market.The company has opened additional marketing offices in Delhi and has a resident representative in Mumbai. The company has shifted its manufacturing operations from GIDC Vatwa to Khoda Village from Feb.94. The corporate office also has been shifted to a new building, at Khoda for proper control, supervision and co-ordination.