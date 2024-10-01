To

The Board of Directors of Yash Trading and Finance Limited (CIN-L51900MH1985PLC036794)

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND AS financial results of Yash Trading and Finance Limited (‘the Company’) for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and the year-to-date results for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024, attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these standalone financial results:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accountin g standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024 as well as the year-to-date results for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Ac t, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Resp onsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibil ities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company is subject to a number of income tax related claims which have been disclosed in financial statements based on the facts and circumstances of each case. Our audit procedures included the following: 1. Gained an understanding of the process of identification of claims, litigations and contingent liabilities and identified key controls in the process. For selected controls, we have performed tests of controls. Taxation and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to complexities involved in these matters, the potential financial impact of these on the financial statements, exposure of each case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed. 2. Obtained the summary of Company’s disputed Tax cases and critically assessed management’s position through discussions with the Head of Tax and operational management, on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. 3. Engaged tax specialists to technically appraise the tax position taken by the management with respect to local tax issues. 4. Assessed the relevant disclosures made within the financial statements to address whether they appropriately reflect the facts and circumstances of the respective tax and requirements of relevant accounting standards.

Management’s Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results

These quarterly financial results as well as the year-to-date standalone financial results have been prepared on the basis of the interim financial statements. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of these financial results that gi ve a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, ‘Interim Financial Reporting’ prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in acc ordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasona ble and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone finan cial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial results, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial results as a whole are free from ma terial misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a ma terial misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provi de a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the company’s internal control.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors’ use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit a nd significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regar ding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in ter ms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A".

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (Including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report, are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (i) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable laws or IND AS for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contract including derivative contract. (ii) As per information and explanation given to us Company does have pending litigations which would impact its financial position. For details, please refer financial statement (iii) There were no amount which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Financial Statements of YASH TRADING AND FINANCE LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement’ of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024

The Company is not having any fixed asset and therefore this clause is not applicable to the Company. ii. The Company is not having any inventory and therefore this clause is not applicable to the Company. iii. The Company has not granted unsecured loans to party covered in the register-maintained u/s 189 of the Company Act, 2013.

Accordingly, this clause in not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not given any loan, guarantee, made investment, nor provided any security under the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act. v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable. vi. Maintenance of cost records has not been specified for this Company by the Central Government under sub -section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

b. As at the year-end, according to the records of the Company and information and explanations given to us, following are the disputed statutory dues outstanding as per Income Tax site

A.Y. Section Code Demand Identification Number (DIN) Date on which demand is raised Outstanding demand (In Rs.) 2007-08 143(1) 2009200851007063324C 21-Mar-2010 2,49,624 2007-08 153C 2014200851115295205C 27-Mar-2015 2,64,630 2006-07 254 2022200740410098583C 08-Aug-2022 4,15,123 Grand Total 9,29,377

The Company filed appeal before Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) against the appellate order and the appeal has been ruled in the Company. However, the Income Tax Website has not accounted for the same and there are no dues as on date.

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks. The Company has not issued debentures nor borrowed any funds from financial institutions or Government. ix. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. x. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. xi. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act; xii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. xvi. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and

accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

Annexure B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date on the Financial Statements of YASH TRADING AND FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") In conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of YASH TRADING AND FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company") which is a Company incorporated in India, as of that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal con trol over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over finan cial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (th e

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Finan cial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with gener ally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transaction s and dispositions of the assets of the Company; ii. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, p rojections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of comp liance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

