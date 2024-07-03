Summary

Yash Trading and Finance Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on July 9,1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained on December 5,1985. The Company is engaged in the business of financing industrial enterprises, trade and business to advance deposit or lend money. It is also engaged in other activities such as to borrow, raise or secure payment of money on deposit at interest for the purpose of the Company.The company came with its Public Issue in January 1986 and listed its shares in BSE. Yash Trading and Finance limited was a dealer registered with OTCEI from 1993 and surrendered the same in 2008. The Company was promoted by Bharat Bagri, Suresh Ahiya and Sarla Bagar and was later acquired by Pradeep Kumar Sethy in 2011-12.

Read More