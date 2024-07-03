Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹21.38
Prev. Close₹20.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.11
Day's High₹21.38
Day's Low₹21.38
52 Week's High₹21.38
52 Week's Low₹19.4
Book Value₹-36.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.16
-0.96
-0.78
-0.7
Net Worth
-0.91
-0.71
-0.53
-0.45
Minority Interest
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0.01
-0.26
0
Other operating items
Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,891.55
|31.66
|4,30,874.05
|5,613.71
|0.52
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,751.7
|180.07
|2,79,751.17
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
322.35
|385.54
|2,03,305.09
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
156
|31.55
|2,03,280.61
|1,576.83
|0.96
|6,765.63
|38.85
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
455.05
|10.15
|1,52,976.22
|3,717.88
|2.91
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Sadiq Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jyoti Budhia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Sharma.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh Mundhra
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Kavita Akshay Chhajer.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yash Trading & Finance Ltd
Summary
Yash Trading and Finance Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on July 9,1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained on December 5,1985. The Company is engaged in the business of financing industrial enterprises, trade and business to advance deposit or lend money. It is also engaged in other activities such as to borrow, raise or secure payment of money on deposit at interest for the purpose of the Company.The company came with its Public Issue in January 1986 and listed its shares in BSE. Yash Trading and Finance limited was a dealer registered with OTCEI from 1993 and surrendered the same in 2008. The Company was promoted by Bharat Bagri, Suresh Ahiya and Sarla Bagar and was later acquired by Pradeep Kumar Sethy in 2011-12.
The Yash Trading & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd is ₹0.53 Cr. as of 01 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd is 0 and -0.59 as of 01 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Trading & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd is ₹19.4 and ₹21.38 as of 01 Oct ‘24
Yash Trading & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.91%, 3 Years at 6.60%, 1 Year at 10.21%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at N/I%.
