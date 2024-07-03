iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Trading & Finance Ltd Share Price

21.38
(4.96%)
Oct 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.38
  • Day's High21.38
  • 52 Wk High21.38
  • Prev. Close20.37
  • Day's Low21.38
  • 52 Wk Low 19.4
  • Turnover (lac)2.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-36.52
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.53
  • Div. Yield0
Yash Trading & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

21.38

Prev. Close

20.37

Turnover(Lac.)

2.11

Day's High

21.38

Day's Low

21.38

52 Week's High

21.38

52 Week's Low

19.4

Book Value

-36.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.52%

Non-Promoter- 28.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.16

-0.96

-0.78

-0.7

Net Worth

-0.91

-0.71

-0.53

-0.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0.01

-0.26

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,891.55

31.664,30,874.055,613.710.5214,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,751.7

180.072,79,751.17907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

322.35

385.542,03,305.09304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

156

31.552,03,280.611,576.830.966,765.6338.85

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

455.05

10.151,52,976.223,717.882.9111,910.1240

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yash Trading & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Sadiq Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jyoti Budhia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Sharma.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh Mundhra

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Kavita Akshay Chhajer.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yash Trading & Finance Ltd

Summary

Yash Trading and Finance Ltd was incorporated as a public limited company on July 9,1984 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained on December 5,1985. The Company is engaged in the business of financing industrial enterprises, trade and business to advance deposit or lend money. It is also engaged in other activities such as to borrow, raise or secure payment of money on deposit at interest for the purpose of the Company.The company came with its Public Issue in January 1986 and listed its shares in BSE. Yash Trading and Finance limited was a dealer registered with OTCEI from 1993 and surrendered the same in 2008. The Company was promoted by Bharat Bagri, Suresh Ahiya and Sarla Bagar and was later acquired by Pradeep Kumar Sethy in 2011-12.
Company FAQs

What is the Yash Trading & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Yash Trading & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd is ₹0.53 Cr. as of 01 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd is 0 and -0.59 as of 01 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Trading & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd is ₹19.4 and ₹21.38 as of 01 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd?

Yash Trading & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.91%, 3 Years at 6.60%, 1 Year at 10.21%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 4.96% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yash Trading & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.52 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.48 %

