YASH TRADING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for issue of securities on preferential basis and any other matter as the Board may deem fit. The Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today on 24-Dec-2024 is enclosed herewith for your record and further dissemination. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 24.12.2024) ENCLOSED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME ALONGWITH RESIGNATION LETTER. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2024)

YASH TRADING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per the notice of Board Meeting dated 17th December 2024 as enclosed herewith. The Outcome of the Board meeting held today on 19-Dec-2024 at the registered office of the company is enclosed herewith. Please take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024)

YASH TRADING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. YASH TRADING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. With reference to our letter dated 10-Oct-2024, regarding the intimation of Board Meeting which was scheduled to be held on Friday, 08-Nov-2024 has been postponed and rescheduled on Thursday, 14-Nov-2024 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024) The outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 in which un audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th september, 2024 are approved. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

YASH TRADING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, July 26, 2024 have approved unaudited financial results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report dated 26th July, 2024. Meeting commenced at 1:30 P.M. and concluded at 2:40 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

YASH TRADING & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results along with the Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday 10-05-2024 is attached herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 PM and concluded on 1:45 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)

