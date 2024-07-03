Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Summary

Yashraj Containeurs Limited, incorporated in July 1993 is engaged in into the business of Manufacturing of Barrels and Trading of CRCA Coil. The Company products include closed top steel barrels, open top steel barrels and composite steel-plastic barrels. Its open top steel barrels are used for storage and transportation of liquids, pastes and solid substances.The company started their business in 1993. They started merely manufacturing of metal barrels of 180-235 liters capacity. Today, Yashraj has reached a greatest height and is one of the largest manufacturer of industrial packaging solutions in India consisting of an extensive assortment of standard and speciality steel barrels in different sizes and thickness with a choice of internal as well as external coatings and configurations. Company was declared as a Sick Industrial Company by the Honble BIFR by its Order dated January 20, 2006.In 2010, the Company had set up additional manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Kolkatta and Haryana. The composite barrels had a capacity of 210 liters and are used for packing dangerous and corrosive materials. Their clients included Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Shell, Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd, Jubilant Organosys Ltd, Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, United Phosphorus Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Micro Inks Ltd and Ranbaxy Fine Chemicals.