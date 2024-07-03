Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹11.15
Prev. Close₹11.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.15
Day's Low₹11.15
52 Week's High₹13.99
52 Week's Low₹7.1
Book Value₹-49.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-101.46
-95.95
-90.33
-94.48
Net Worth
-84.46
-78.95
-73.33
-77.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.44
23.09
16.66
9.45
yoy growth (%)
-7.15
38.63
76.14
-16.59
Raw materials
-14.85
-15.53
-10.72
-7.12
As % of sales
69.29
67.26
64.35
75.3
Employee costs
-2.91
-3.12
-1.42
-1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
8.85
-5.94
-11.07
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.3
-0.36
-0.38
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.84
-3.12
5.53
-4.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.15
38.63
76.14
-16.59
Op profit growth
-84.4
-42.17
-438.99
-98.03
EBIT growth
-98.48
283.22
-354.02
-97.49
Net profit growth
-98.68
-248.83
-46.29
-74.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,852.65
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,086.75
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
250.4
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
999.5
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,312.4
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Jayesh Vindorai Valia
Independent Director
Sunil Vasantrao Patil
Independent Director
Madhu Nitin Kanadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Uday A Sawant
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Yashraj Containeurs Limited, incorporated in July 1993 is engaged in into the business of Manufacturing of Barrels and Trading of CRCA Coil. The Company products include closed top steel barrels, open top steel barrels and composite steel-plastic barrels. Its open top steel barrels are used for storage and transportation of liquids, pastes and solid substances.The company started their business in 1993. They started merely manufacturing of metal barrels of 180-235 liters capacity. Today, Yashraj has reached a greatest height and is one of the largest manufacturer of industrial packaging solutions in India consisting of an extensive assortment of standard and speciality steel barrels in different sizes and thickness with a choice of internal as well as external coatings and configurations. Company was declared as a Sick Industrial Company by the Honble BIFR by its Order dated January 20, 2006.In 2010, the Company had set up additional manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Kolkatta and Haryana. The composite barrels had a capacity of 210 liters and are used for packing dangerous and corrosive materials. Their clients included Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Shell, Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd, Jubilant Organosys Ltd, Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, United Phosphorus Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Micro Inks Ltd and Ranbaxy Fine Chemicals.
The Yashraj Containeurs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd is ₹18.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd is 0 and -0.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yashraj Containeurs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd is ₹7.1 and ₹13.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.00%, 3 Years at 26.61%, 1 Year at 0.86%, 6 Month at 42.18%, 3 Month at 46.63% and 1 Month at 20.55%.
