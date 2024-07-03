iifl-logo-icon 1
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Share Price

11.15
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

  • Open11.15
  • Day's High11.15
  • 52 Wk High13.99
  • Prev. Close11.73
  • Day's Low11.15
  • 52 Wk Low 7.1
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-49.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

11.15

Prev. Close

11.73

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.15

Day's Low

11.15

52 Week's High

13.99

52 Week's Low

7.1

Book Value

-49.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.89%

Non-Promoter- 25.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-101.46

-95.95

-90.33

-94.48

Net Worth

-84.46

-78.95

-73.33

-77.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.44

23.09

16.66

9.45

yoy growth (%)

-7.15

38.63

76.14

-16.59

Raw materials

-14.85

-15.53

-10.72

-7.12

As % of sales

69.29

67.26

64.35

75.3

Employee costs

-2.91

-3.12

-1.42

-1.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

8.85

-5.94

-11.07

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.3

-0.36

-0.38

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.84

-3.12

5.53

-4.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.15

38.63

76.14

-16.59

Op profit growth

-84.4

-42.17

-438.99

-98.03

EBIT growth

-98.48

283.22

-354.02

-97.49

Net profit growth

-98.68

-248.83

-46.29

-74.66

No Record Found

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

4,852.65

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,086.75

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

250.4

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

999.5

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,312.4

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yashraj Containeurs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jayesh Vindorai Valia

Independent Director

Sunil Vasantrao Patil

Independent Director

Madhu Nitin Kanadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Uday A Sawant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yashraj Containeurs Ltd

Summary

Yashraj Containeurs Limited, incorporated in July 1993 is engaged in into the business of Manufacturing of Barrels and Trading of CRCA Coil. The Company products include closed top steel barrels, open top steel barrels and composite steel-plastic barrels. Its open top steel barrels are used for storage and transportation of liquids, pastes and solid substances.The company started their business in 1993. They started merely manufacturing of metal barrels of 180-235 liters capacity. Today, Yashraj has reached a greatest height and is one of the largest manufacturer of industrial packaging solutions in India consisting of an extensive assortment of standard and speciality steel barrels in different sizes and thickness with a choice of internal as well as external coatings and configurations. Company was declared as a Sick Industrial Company by the Honble BIFR by its Order dated January 20, 2006.In 2010, the Company had set up additional manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Kolkatta and Haryana. The composite barrels had a capacity of 210 liters and are used for packing dangerous and corrosive materials. Their clients included Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Shell, Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd, Jubilant Organosys Ltd, Tide Water Oil Company India Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, United Phosphorus Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Micro Inks Ltd and Ranbaxy Fine Chemicals.
Company FAQs

What is the Yashraj Containeurs Ltd share price today?

The Yashraj Containeurs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd is ₹18.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd is 0 and -0.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yashraj Containeurs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd is ₹7.1 and ₹13.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd?

Yashraj Containeurs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.00%, 3 Years at 26.61%, 1 Year at 0.86%, 6 Month at 42.18%, 3 Month at 46.63% and 1 Month at 20.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yashraj Containeurs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.11 %

