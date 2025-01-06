Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.44
23.09
16.66
9.45
yoy growth (%)
-7.15
38.63
76.14
-16.59
Raw materials
-14.85
-15.53
-10.72
-7.12
As % of sales
69.29
67.26
64.35
75.3
Employee costs
-2.91
-3.12
-1.42
-1.24
As % of sales
13.61
13.52
8.54
13.15
Other costs
-3.43
-2.99
-2.02
-1.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.04
12.96
12.13
19.31
Operating profit
0.22
1.44
2.49
-0.73
OPM
1.04
6.24
14.96
-7.77
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.3
-0.36
-0.38
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.24
-8.32
-10.14
Other income
0.08
7.95
0.24
0.18
Profit before tax
0.11
8.85
-5.94
-11.07
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.11
8.85
-5.94
-11.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
8.85
-5.94
-11.07
yoy growth (%)
-98.68
-248.83
-46.29
-74.66
NPM
0.54
38.32
-35.69
-117.07
