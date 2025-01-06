iifl-logo-icon 1
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.15
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.44

23.09

16.66

9.45

yoy growth (%)

-7.15

38.63

76.14

-16.59

Raw materials

-14.85

-15.53

-10.72

-7.12

As % of sales

69.29

67.26

64.35

75.3

Employee costs

-2.91

-3.12

-1.42

-1.24

As % of sales

13.61

13.52

8.54

13.15

Other costs

-3.43

-2.99

-2.02

-1.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.04

12.96

12.13

19.31

Operating profit

0.22

1.44

2.49

-0.73

OPM

1.04

6.24

14.96

-7.77

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.3

-0.36

-0.38

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.24

-8.32

-10.14

Other income

0.08

7.95

0.24

0.18

Profit before tax

0.11

8.85

-5.94

-11.07

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.11

8.85

-5.94

-11.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

8.85

-5.94

-11.07

yoy growth (%)

-98.68

-248.83

-46.29

-74.66

NPM

0.54

38.32

-35.69

-117.07

