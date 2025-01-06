Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17
17
17
17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-101.46
-95.95
-90.33
-94.48
Net Worth
-84.46
-78.95
-73.33
-77.48
Minority Interest
Debt
77.33
71.89
66.76
68.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.07
0
0
Total Liabilities
-7.08
-6.99
-6.57
-8.75
Fixed Assets
1.79
2.05
2.62
0.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.08
0.07
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.12
2.1
1.83
0
Networking Capital
-11.11
-12.46
-11.14
-9.91
Inventories
0
0
0
0.65
Inventory Days
11.06
Sundry Debtors
1.25
0.32
1.65
1.85
Debtor Days
31.48
Other Current Assets
1.36
1.12
0.85
2.72
Sundry Creditors
-0.84
-2.78
-3.01
-4
Creditor Days
68.08
Other Current Liabilities
-12.88
-11.12
-10.63
-11.13
Cash
0.1
1.26
0.04
0.33
Total Assets
-7.07
-6.97
-6.58
-8.74
