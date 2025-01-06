Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
11.15
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17

17

17

17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-101.46

-95.95

-90.33

-94.48

Net Worth

-84.46

-78.95

-73.33

-77.48

Minority Interest

Debt

77.33

71.89

66.76

68.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.07

0

0

Total Liabilities

-7.08

-6.99

-6.57

-8.75

Fixed Assets

1.79

2.05

2.62

0.78

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.08

0.07

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.12

2.1

1.83

0

Networking Capital

-11.11

-12.46

-11.14

-9.91

Inventories

0

0

0

0.65

Inventory Days

11.06

Sundry Debtors

1.25

0.32

1.65

1.85

Debtor Days

31.48

Other Current Assets

1.36

1.12

0.85

2.72

Sundry Creditors

-0.84

-2.78

-3.01

-4

Creditor Days

68.08

Other Current Liabilities

-12.88

-11.12

-10.63

-11.13

Cash

0.1

1.26

0.04

0.33

Total Assets

-7.07

-6.97

-6.58

-8.74

