Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.15
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Yashraj Contain. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

8.85

-5.94

-11.07

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.3

-0.36

-0.38

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.84

-3.12

5.53

-4.89

Other operating items

Operating

4.77

5.42

-0.78

-16.34

Capital expenditure

-2.52

0.03

-0.08

-51.61

Free cash flow

2.25

5.45

-0.87

-67.95

Equity raised

-189.17

-213.74

-208.68

-185.74

Investing

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.77

Financing

5.6

-10.89

15.42

13.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-181.34

-219.21

-194.18

-240.54

