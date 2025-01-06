Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
8.85
-5.94
-11.07
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.3
-0.36
-0.38
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.84
-3.12
5.53
-4.89
Other operating items
Operating
4.77
5.42
-0.78
-16.34
Capital expenditure
-2.52
0.03
-0.08
-51.61
Free cash flow
2.25
5.45
-0.87
-67.95
Equity raised
-189.17
-213.74
-208.68
-185.74
Investing
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.77
Financing
5.6
-10.89
15.42
13.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-181.34
-219.21
-194.18
-240.54
