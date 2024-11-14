Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of RP committee Meeting for approving Financials of Q2 for FY 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation . Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Quarter 1 results of FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and other Agendas. Clarification on the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Submitted to Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Appointment of Mr.Uday Sawant as Company Secretary with effect from May 10,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024