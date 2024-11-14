iifl-logo-icon 1
Yashraj Containeurs Ltd Board Meeting

11.15
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Yashraj Contain. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of RP committee Meeting for approving Financials of Q2 for FY 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation . Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Quarter 1 results of FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and other Agendas. Clarification on the outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Submitted to Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Appointment of Mr.Uday Sawant as Company Secretary with effect from May 10,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
YASHRAJ CONTAINEURS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday January 30 2024 for approving the UAFR for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of the Board meeting held on tuesday , January 30, 2024 fpr approving the UAFR for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 30,2024,on the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31.12.2023 ( duly uploaded under Acknowledgment 6769257 dated 30.1.2024 at 16.12 p.m) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)

