|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|30 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Record Date 19-Sept-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Voting Result & Scrutinizer report for 31st AGM held on September 26, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
