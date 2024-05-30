To The Members of York Exports Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of York Exports Limited (‘the Company”), which comprises the standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAl) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fuffilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAls Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including annexures to the Boards Report and Management Discussion & Analysis Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report including annexures to the Boards Report and Management Discussion & Analysis Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. It based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that part. We have nothing to reports in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial perfformance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concem, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intendsto liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

« Identity and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. « Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

« Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concem. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

« Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements which we are the independent auditors. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with govemnance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of changes in Equity and the standalone statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this report.

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

i) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

ii) There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declare or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For Nanda & Bhatia Chartered Accountants (Firm?s Registration No. 004342N) (A.C.Bhatia) Partner Membership No.013791 Place: Ludhiana Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors? Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors? Report to the members of YORK EXPORTS LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 315 March 2024, we report the following:

(M) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all the property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with the programme certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly adjusted in the books of accounts.

(c)The Company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in the favour of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d)According to the information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of the use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e)According to the information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records the Company, there are no proceeding initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except stock lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stock lying with third parties at the year end, written confirmations have been obtained and linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedure and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company as detail below:

Quarter ended Name of the Bank Particula rs Amount as per books of accounts Rs. {In Lakhs) Amount as reported in the quarterly returns/ Statements Rs. (In Lakhs) Amount of Difference Rs. (In lakhs) Whether returns/ statements subsequent! y rectified June 2023 Union Bank of India Stock Creditors 2131 554 1911 522 220 32 No September 2023 Union Bank of India Stock Creditors 1473 24 1423 23 50 1 No December 2023 Union Bank of India Stock Creditors 1396 26 1304 16 92 10 No March 2024 Union Bank of India Stock Creditors 2075 204 1946 204 129 0 No

(iii) According to information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans to the companies, firms, limited liability Partnership or any other parties. The Company has made investments in companies and granted loan its employees during the year. The requisite information for loans to employees is stated in paragraph (jii)(a) below. Except as stated above, the Company has not made any investment or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans to employees as below :

Particulars Non-interest bearing loan to employees Amount Rs. (In lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year to the employees 3.58 Balance outstanding as at balance sheetdate As loan to the employees 0.90

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, in our opinion, the investment made during the year and loan granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of the interest free loan given to the employees, in our opinion, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayment of receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan following due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loan granted to settle the over dues of existing loan given to the same party.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provision of section 186 of the Companies Act 2013, have been compiled with.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which were deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of Act for the goods manufactured by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vil) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, provident fund, employees? state insurance, income tax , sales tax, goods and service tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us , no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears, as at 31.03.2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There is no amount payable on account of income tax , wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, goods and service tax ,custom duty and excise duty etc. which has not been deposited on account of any disputes.

(viii) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(i) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest there on to any lender.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) Inour opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statement of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds form any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us, we report the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable..

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub- section(12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies ( Audit and Auditors ) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing extent of our audit procedures. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a)Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an intemal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Sections 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a & b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any CICs.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable

For Nanda & Bhatia Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.:004342N Sd/- (A.C.Bhatia) Partner Membership No.: 013791 Place: Ludhiana Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor?s Report on the Financial Statements of York Exports Limited for the year ended 31? March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Financial Statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A) (f) under “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements? section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of York Exports Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India "(the Guidance Note”).

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that wereoperating effectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conductdfits business, including adherence to respective company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation ofreliable financial information, as required under the Ad.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial ccontrols with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone over financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statement included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness ofinternal control based onthe assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud orerror.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion onthe Companyinternal financial controls with reference to standalone finandal statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial controls with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effecton the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.