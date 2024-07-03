iifl-logo-icon 1
York Exports Ltd Share Price

49.03
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.03
  • Day's High49.03
  • 52 Wk High71.22
  • Prev. Close49.03
  • Day's Low49.03
  • 52 Wk Low 34.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E18.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.81
  • EPS2.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.49
  • Div. Yield0
York Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

49.03

Prev. Close

49.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

49.03

Day's Low

49.03

52 Week's High

71.22

52 Week's Low

34.92

Book Value

33.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.49

P/E

18.09

EPS

2.71

Divi. Yield

0

York Exports Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

York Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

York Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.68%

Foreign: 6.67%

Indian: 67.20%

Non-Promoter- 26.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

York Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.11

6.22

5.3

4.38

Net Worth

10.47

9.58

8.66

7.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

20.45

24.93

9.34

12.08

yoy growth (%)

-17.97

166.77

-22.62

17.91

Raw materials

-4.76

-6.74

-2.73

-2.58

As % of sales

23.28

27.04

29.2

21.41

Employee costs

-4.79

-5.08

-3.13

-3.84

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.11

0.4

-1.34

0.1

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.67

-0.4

-0.38

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.06

0

-0.02

Working capital

1.68

3.44

-1.13

0.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.97

166.77

-22.62

17.91

Op profit growth

-11.48

-586.77

-148.27

-143.52

EBIT growth

-15.64

-300.17

-213.61

-130.84

Net profit growth

-76.06

-125.56

-1,744.53

-103.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

31.57

34.44

30.76

20.46

24.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.57

34.44

30.76

20.46

24.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.08

0.91

0.15

0.09

York Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT York Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Gian Chand Dhawan

Managing Director

Ashwani Dhawan

Director

Aayush Dhawan

Non Executive Director

Bharat Bhushan

Independent Director

Anil Bansal

Independent Director

Ajay Puri

Independent Director

Veena Vahi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Parihar

Independent Director

Sanjay Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by York Exports Ltd

Summary

York Group is a leading manufacturer of knitwear and readymade garments. The Group has been in business for the last six decades and has 3 manufacturing facilities in Ludhiana and offices in all the major business centers in India. The Group also keeps a marketing office in the United States. The Company is presently led by Mr. Ashwani Dhawan who has 3 decades of experience in Garments manufacturing. The Group came into existence when Mr. Gian Chand Dhawan was initiated to the garments trade in 1950. Mr. Gian Chand Dhawan, a renowned industrialist, established his first firm, York Hosiery Mills, in year 1954 for exporting hosiery goods. The firm operated successful until 1983 when a new company under the name of York Exports Limited was incorporated in March, 1983. The Company engaged in the business of Hosiery Knitted Garments in India. And at present is operating into textile manufacturing division.
Company FAQs

What is the York Exports Ltd share price today?

The York Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of York Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of York Exports Ltd is ₹16.49 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of York Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of York Exports Ltd is 18.09 and 1.45 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of York Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a York Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of York Exports Ltd is ₹34.92 and ₹71.22 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of York Exports Ltd?

York Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.46%, 3 Years at 1.78%, 1 Year at 14.69%, 6 Month at 24.66%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 6.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of York Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of York Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.12 %

