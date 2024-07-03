SectorTextiles
Open₹49.03
Prev. Close₹49.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹49.03
Day's Low₹49.03
52 Week's High₹71.22
52 Week's Low₹34.92
Book Value₹33.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.49
P/E18.09
EPS2.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.11
6.22
5.3
4.38
Net Worth
10.47
9.58
8.66
7.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.45
24.93
9.34
12.08
yoy growth (%)
-17.97
166.77
-22.62
17.91
Raw materials
-4.76
-6.74
-2.73
-2.58
As % of sales
23.28
27.04
29.2
21.41
Employee costs
-4.79
-5.08
-3.13
-3.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.11
0.4
-1.34
0.1
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.67
-0.4
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.06
0
-0.02
Working capital
1.68
3.44
-1.13
0.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.97
166.77
-22.62
17.91
Op profit growth
-11.48
-586.77
-148.27
-143.52
EBIT growth
-15.64
-300.17
-213.61
-130.84
Net profit growth
-76.06
-125.56
-1,744.53
-103.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
31.57
34.44
30.76
20.46
24.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.57
34.44
30.76
20.46
24.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.08
0.91
0.15
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Gian Chand Dhawan
Managing Director
Ashwani Dhawan
Director
Aayush Dhawan
Non Executive Director
Bharat Bhushan
Independent Director
Anil Bansal
Independent Director
Ajay Puri
Independent Director
Veena Vahi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Parihar
Independent Director
Sanjay Arora
Reports by York Exports Ltd
Summary
York Group is a leading manufacturer of knitwear and readymade garments. The Group has been in business for the last six decades and has 3 manufacturing facilities in Ludhiana and offices in all the major business centers in India. The Group also keeps a marketing office in the United States. The Company is presently led by Mr. Ashwani Dhawan who has 3 decades of experience in Garments manufacturing. The Group came into existence when Mr. Gian Chand Dhawan was initiated to the garments trade in 1950. Mr. Gian Chand Dhawan, a renowned industrialist, established his first firm, York Hosiery Mills, in year 1954 for exporting hosiery goods. The firm operated successful until 1983 when a new company under the name of York Exports Limited was incorporated in March, 1983. The Company engaged in the business of Hosiery Knitted Garments in India. And at present is operating into textile manufacturing division.
The York Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of York Exports Ltd is ₹16.49 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of York Exports Ltd is 18.09 and 1.45 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a York Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of York Exports Ltd is ₹34.92 and ₹71.22 as of 02 Jan ‘25
York Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.46%, 3 Years at 1.78%, 1 Year at 14.69%, 6 Month at 24.66%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 6.13%.
