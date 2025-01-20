Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.97
166.77
-22.62
17.91
Op profit growth
-11.48
-586.77
-148.27
-143.52
EBIT growth
-15.64
-300.17
-213.61
-130.84
Net profit growth
-4.84
-115.75
-144.63
-347.24
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.6
7.97
-4.37
7
EBIT margin
5.8
5.64
-7.52
5.12
Net profit margin
0.93
0.8
-13.64
23.65
RoCE
5.47
7.3
-3.99
3.83
RoNW
0.38
0.42
-2.71
6.53
RoA
0.22
0.26
-1.81
4.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.57
1.02
0
0.24
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.26
-1.4
-5
7.34
Book value per share
37.26
36.66
32.97
36.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.45
11.66
0
15.08
P/CEPS
-7.39
-8.46
-0.94
0.49
P/B
0.25
0.32
0.14
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
6.96
6.01
-24.47
5.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.75
-14.88
0
-19.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.78
18.51
15.42
17.97
Inventory days
227.31
128.13
276.24
195.3
Creditor days
-56.52
-26.32
-41.71
-19.65
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.1
-1.4
1.09
-1.19
Net debt / equity
0.75
0.69
0.5
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
5.34
4.28
-13.77
5.65
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.28
-27.04
-29.2
-21.41
Employee costs
-23.43
-20.4
-33.5
-31.82
Other costs
-44.67
-44.57
-41.65
-39.75
