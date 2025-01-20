iifl-logo-icon 1
York Exports Ltd Key Ratios

54.62
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.97

166.77

-22.62

17.91

Op profit growth

-11.48

-586.77

-148.27

-143.52

EBIT growth

-15.64

-300.17

-213.61

-130.84

Net profit growth

-4.84

-115.75

-144.63

-347.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.6

7.97

-4.37

7

EBIT margin

5.8

5.64

-7.52

5.12

Net profit margin

0.93

0.8

-13.64

23.65

RoCE

5.47

7.3

-3.99

3.83

RoNW

0.38

0.42

-2.71

6.53

RoA

0.22

0.26

-1.81

4.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.57

1.02

0

0.24

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.26

-1.4

-5

7.34

Book value per share

37.26

36.66

32.97

36.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.45

11.66

0

15.08

P/CEPS

-7.39

-8.46

-0.94

0.49

P/B

0.25

0.32

0.14

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

6.96

6.01

-24.47

5.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.75

-14.88

0

-19.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.78

18.51

15.42

17.97

Inventory days

227.31

128.13

276.24

195.3

Creditor days

-56.52

-26.32

-41.71

-19.65

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.1

-1.4

1.09

-1.19

Net debt / equity

0.75

0.69

0.5

0.38

Net debt / op. profit

5.34

4.28

-13.77

5.65

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.28

-27.04

-29.2

-21.41

Employee costs

-23.43

-20.4

-33.5

-31.82

Other costs

-44.67

-44.57

-41.65

-39.75

