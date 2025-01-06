York Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.11
0.4
-1.34
0.1
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.67
-0.4
-0.38
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.06
0
-0.02
Working capital
1.68
3.44
-1.13
0.49
Other operating items
Operating
1.14
3.1
-2.88
0.18
Capital expenditure
0.03
2.83
0.39
0.32
Free cash flow
1.18
5.93
-2.49
0.5
Equity raised
8.57
6.73
8.28
8.12
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.13
5.22
3.74
3.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.89
17.89
9.53
12.26
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.