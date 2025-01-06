iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

York Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

50.01
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR York Exports Ltd

York Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.11

0.4

-1.34

0.1

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.67

-0.4

-0.38

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.06

0

-0.02

Working capital

1.68

3.44

-1.13

0.49

Other operating items

Operating

1.14

3.1

-2.88

0.18

Capital expenditure

0.03

2.83

0.39

0.32

Free cash flow

1.18

5.93

-2.49

0.5

Equity raised

8.57

6.73

8.28

8.12

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.13

5.22

3.74

3.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.89

17.89

9.53

12.26

York Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR York Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.