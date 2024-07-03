York Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.49
5.8
2.08
9.46
16.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.49
5.8
2.08
9.46
16.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.08
0
0.03
Total Income
14.5
5.81
2.16
9.46
16.54
Total Expenditure
13.02
4.94
2.11
8.82
14.93
PBIDT
1.48
0.87
0.05
0.64
1.6
Interest
0.65
0.45
0.48
0.35
0.55
PBDT
0.83
0.42
-0.43
0.28
1.06
Depreciation
0.21
0.2
0.26
0.22
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.05
0
0.01
0.14
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.57
0.16
-0.69
0.05
0.7
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.57
0.16
-0.69
0.05
0.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.57
0.16
-0.69
0.05
0.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.69
0.49
-1.87
0.15
2.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
8,78,340
8,78,340
0
8,78,274
Public Shareholding (%)
0
26.12
26.12
0
26.12
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
24,84,460
24,84,460
0
24,84,526
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
73.88
73.88
0
73.88
PBIDTM(%)
10.21
15
2.4
6.76
9.69
PBDTM(%)
5.72
7.24
-20.67
2.95
6.42
PATM(%)
3.93
2.75
-33.17
0.52
4.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.