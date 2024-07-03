iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

York Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

51
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.49

5.8

2.08

9.46

16.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.49

5.8

2.08

9.46

16.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.08

0

0.03

Total Income

14.5

5.81

2.16

9.46

16.54

Total Expenditure

13.02

4.94

2.11

8.82

14.93

PBIDT

1.48

0.87

0.05

0.64

1.6

Interest

0.65

0.45

0.48

0.35

0.55

PBDT

0.83

0.42

-0.43

0.28

1.06

Depreciation

0.21

0.2

0.26

0.22

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.05

0

0.01

0.14

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.57

0.16

-0.69

0.05

0.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.57

0.16

-0.69

0.05

0.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.57

0.16

-0.69

0.05

0.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.69

0.49

-1.87

0.15

2.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

8,78,340

8,78,340

0

8,78,274

Public Shareholding (%)

0

26.12

26.12

0

26.12

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

24,84,460

24,84,460

0

24,84,526

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

73.88

73.88

0

73.88

PBIDTM(%)

10.21

15

2.4

6.76

9.69

PBDTM(%)

5.72

7.24

-20.67

2.95

6.42

PATM(%)

3.93

2.75

-33.17

0.52

4.24

York Exports: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR York Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.