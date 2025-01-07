iifl-logo-icon 1
York Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:30:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

20.45

24.93

9.34

12.08

yoy growth (%)

-17.97

166.77

-22.62

17.91

Raw materials

-4.76

-6.74

-2.73

-2.58

As % of sales

23.28

27.04

29.2

21.41

Employee costs

-4.79

-5.08

-3.13

-3.84

As % of sales

23.43

20.4

33.5

31.82

Other costs

-9.13

-11.11

-3.89

-4.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.67

44.57

41.65

39.75

Operating profit

1.76

1.98

-0.4

0.84

OPM

8.6

7.97

-4.37

7

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.67

-0.4

-0.38

Interest expense

-1.07

-1

-0.63

-0.51

Other income

0.04

0.09

0.11

0.16

Profit before tax

0.11

0.4

-1.34

0.1

Taxes

-0.03

-0.06

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-26.75

-14.88

0

-19.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

0.34

-1.34

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.08

0.34

-1.34

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-76.06

-125.56

-1,744.53

-103.32

NPM

0.4

1.37

-14.36

0.67

