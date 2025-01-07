Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
20.45
24.93
9.34
12.08
yoy growth (%)
-17.97
166.77
-22.62
17.91
Raw materials
-4.76
-6.74
-2.73
-2.58
As % of sales
23.28
27.04
29.2
21.41
Employee costs
-4.79
-5.08
-3.13
-3.84
As % of sales
23.43
20.4
33.5
31.82
Other costs
-9.13
-11.11
-3.89
-4.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.67
44.57
41.65
39.75
Operating profit
1.76
1.98
-0.4
0.84
OPM
8.6
7.97
-4.37
7
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.67
-0.4
-0.38
Interest expense
-1.07
-1
-0.63
-0.51
Other income
0.04
0.09
0.11
0.16
Profit before tax
0.11
0.4
-1.34
0.1
Taxes
-0.03
-0.06
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-26.75
-14.88
0
-19.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
0.34
-1.34
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.08
0.34
-1.34
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-76.06
-125.56
-1,744.53
-103.32
NPM
0.4
1.37
-14.36
0.67
