Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

YORK EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. please find attached herewith signed copy of unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 21 Aug 2024

YORK EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. finalize the Date Time and Venue for convening 42nd. Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company; 2. To approve Notice and Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024; 3. To consider appointment of Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting process of the company for Annual General Meeting. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is for your information and records. we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 02 nd September, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Notice of the 42 nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, 30 th day of September, 2024 at S-115, Shakarpur, Delhi- 92 at 9.00 AM. 2. Directors report of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Appointment of M/s Harsh Goyal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries asvvscrutinizers for the e-voting and voting during AGM of the company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Bharat Bhushan Jain as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company liable to retire by rotation subject to the approval of members in the 42 nd AnnualvGeneral Meeting. 5. Appointment of Sh. Sanjay Arora as an Independent Director subject to the approval of members in the 42 nd Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

YORK EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 02.00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the company Civil Lines Ludhiana inter alia:- 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Kindly take the same on record. Dear Sir / madam, This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company has been duly convened today i.e. on 14. August, 2024. The Board has approved the un-audited financial results for the Quarter ended 30T.June, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02.00 P.M. and concluded at 03.00 P.M. We are pleased to enclose hereby: 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June, 30, 2024. 2. Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the Quarter Ended June,30,2024 3. Limited Review Report on Standalone unaudited Financial Results for the quarter Ended June, 30,2024 4. Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June,30, 2024 5. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the Quarter Ended June, 30, 2024 6. Limited Review Report on Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter Ended June, 30, 2024 This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

YORK EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 3lst March 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair Kindly take the same on record. Thanking you This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company has been duly convened today i.e. on 30, May, 2024. The Board has approved the audited financial results for the year ended 31 March, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 03.00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024