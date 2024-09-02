AGM 30/09/2024 we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 02 nd September, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following matters: 1. Notice of the 42 nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, 30 th day of September, 2024 at S-115, Shakarpur, Delhi- 92 at 9.00 AM. 2. Directors report of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Appointment of M/s Harsh Goyal & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries asvvscrutinizers for the e-voting and voting during AGM of the company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Bharat Bhushan Jain as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company liable to retire by rotation subject to the approval of members in the 42 nd AnnualvGeneral Meeting. 5. Appointment of Sh. Sanjay Arora as an Independent Director subject to the approval of members in the 42 nd Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) please find attached herewith outcome of AGM 2024 held today (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024 please find attached herewith the proceedings of 42nd AGM of our company held today i.e. 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) please find enclosed voting results in PDF fomat for AGM held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)