York Exports Ltd Company Summary

50.25
(-0.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

York Exports Ltd Summary

York Group is a leading manufacturer of knitwear and readymade garments. The Group has been in business for the last six decades and has 3 manufacturing facilities in Ludhiana and offices in all the major business centers in India. The Group also keeps a marketing office in the United States. The Company is presently led by Mr. Ashwani Dhawan who has 3 decades of experience in Garments manufacturing. The Group came into existence when Mr. Gian Chand Dhawan was initiated to the garments trade in 1950. Mr. Gian Chand Dhawan, a renowned industrialist, established his first firm, York Hosiery Mills, in year 1954 for exporting hosiery goods. The firm operated successful until 1983 when a new company under the name of York Exports Limited was incorporated in March, 1983. The Company engaged in the business of Hosiery Knitted Garments in India. And at present is operating into textile manufacturing division.

