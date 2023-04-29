To,

The Members of

ZF STEERING GEAR (INDIA) LIMITED, PUNE

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional Judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition- Rebates and Discounts Principal Audit procedures The Company measures revenue net of any trade discounts and volume rebates. Material estimation by the Company is involved in recognition and measurement of rebates and discounts. • We tested the effectiveness of controls over design, implementation and operating effectiveness of, key manual and application controls. They cover control over computation of discounts and rebates and rebate and discount accruals; This includes establishing an accrual at the year end, particularly in arrangements with varying terms which are based on annual contracts or shorter- term arrangements. In addition, the value and timing of promotions for products varies from period to period, and the activity can span beyond the year end. • Inspecting on a sample basis, key customer contracts. Based on the terms and conditions relating to rebates and discounts, we evaluated the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of Indian Accounting Standard-115 (Revenue from contracts with customers); We identified the evaluation of accrual for rebates and discounts as a key audit matter. • Substantive testing performed by selecting samples of rebate and discount transactions recorded during the year and verifying the computation with the relevant source documents; • Understanding the process followed by the Company to determine the amount of accrual of rebates and discounts. Testing samples of rebate accruals and comparing to underlying documentation; • Critically assessing manual journal entries posted to revenue, on a sample basis, to identify unusual items; • Checking completeness and accuracy of the data used by the Company for accrual of rebates and discounts.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 2 Evaluation of impairment of equity investments and loans given to Subsidiaries Principal Audit Procedures The Company has made equity investments of Rs. 8.08 crores and has advanced loans of Rs. 12.41 crores to Drivesys Systems Private Limited and Nexsteer Systems Private Limited, (Wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company). With the assistance of our fair value specialists, we evaluated the reasonableness of the The Companys evaluation of impairment of its equity investments and loans given involves the comparison of its recoverable value of each cashgenerating unit to its corresponding carrying value. The Company used the discounted cash flow model to estimate recoverable value, which requires management to make significant estimates and assumptions related to forecasts of future revenues and discount rates. Both subsidiaries are currently in preoperative stage. (1) valuation methodology and We focused on this area as Key Audit Matter because of the Companys assessment of the recoverable value of the CGU (at the entity level) involves judgements about the future results of the business and the discount rates applied to future cash flow forecasts. (2) discount rate by: • Testing the source information underlying the determination of the discount rate and the mathematical accuracy of the calculation. • Developing a range of independent estimates and comparing those to the discount rate selected by management. • Performed a sensitivity analysis to determine the effect of variation in the cash flow estimates.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Management Discussion and Analysis, Report of the Directors, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Reports, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, the Overview of Financial Performance, and Report on Risk Management (collectively referred as "other information") but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules 2015, as amended from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making Judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information/ standalone financial statements of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 32(a) in Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual Gneral Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Joshi Apte & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

(ICAI Firm registration number: 104370W)

Per Prakash Apte

Partner

Membership No.: 033212

UDIN: 23033212BGXWPN3783

Pune, April 29, 2023

Annexure ‘A to the independent

Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Report on the internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of The Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility and Those Charged with Governance for internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under The Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of The Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For Joshi Apte & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

(ICAI Firm registration number: 104370W)

Per Prakash Apte

Partner

Membership No.: 033212

UDiN: 23033212BGXWPN3783

Pune, April 29, 2023

Annexure "B" to the independent

Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited for the year ended March 31, 2023.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) in respect of the Companys Property plant and Equipment and intangible Assets:

(a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment, and right of use assets

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, right of use assets under which the assets are physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year as per the verification plan adopted by the Company, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the discrepancies noticed during such physical verification were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which land is constructed, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date except for:

Description of property Land at Koregaon Bhima, Taluka Shirur, District Pune, Maharashtra Land at Koregaon Bhima, Taluka Shirur, District Pune, Maharashtra Gross carrying value (Rs. In Crores) 0.04 0.01 Asset held in name of Mr. Dinesh Munot Mr. Dinesh Munot Whether held in name of promoter, director or their relative or employee Yes Yes Period during which it was not held in name of the Company From 1995 Till Date From 1995 Till Date Reason for not being held in name of company These land parcels were agricultural lands at the time of acquisition, due to the restrictions contained in Section 63 of the Bombay Tenancy & Agricultural Lands Act, 1948 whereby a company cannot buy agricultural land in Maharashtra. Hence these lands were acquired in the name of Mr. Dinesh Munot on behalf of the Company. Where ownership of the Asset is in dispute, details of such dispute No No

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and

Equipment (including right of use assets of assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(II) (a) The Inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. Inventory lying with third parties and in-transit have been verified by the management with reference to the confirmations received from them and/or subsequent receipt of goods. The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the stock verification records, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not more than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) The Company has sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 Crores, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and quarterly stock statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions which are in agreement with books of accounts.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans to employees and subsidiaries, the detailed information is mentioned below: -

Particulars Loan to employees (Rs. In Crores) Loan to Subsidiaries (Rs. In Crores) Guarantees/ Securities Provided (Rs. In Crores) Aggregate amount provided during the year 0.05 12.41 12.51 Balance Outstanding as at Balance Sheet Date 0.22 12.41 12.51

(b) The investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans provided are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The repayments/receipts of principal is not initiated currently due to moratorium period of two years, after which the loan will be repayable within next five years. The repayments/receipts of interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to such companies, firms, LLPs or other parties.

(e) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which had fallen due during the year and was/were repaid on or before the due date. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except Building cess amounting to Rs. 0.31 Crores.

Details of dues of Income Tax, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as at March 31, 2023 on account of dispute are given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where the Dispute is pending Financial Year Amount (Rs. In Crore) Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessed TDS Dues by CPC CIT (Appeal), Delhi FY 2012-13 0.03 Maharashtra Value Added Tax,2002 Assessment Dues Joint Commissioner Appeal FY 2016-17 0.34 Maharashtra Value Added Tax,2002 Assessment Dues Joint Commissioner Appeal FY 2017-18 0.12 Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessment Dues ITAT, Pune & CIT (Appeal), Delhi FY 2013-14 0.88 Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessment Dues CIT (Appeal), Delhi FY 2014-15 1.8 Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessment Dues CIT (Appeal), Delhi FY 2015-16 4.4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessment Dues CIT (Appeal), Delhi FY 2016-17 1.12 Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessment Dues CIT (Appeal), Delhi FY 2017-18 0.64* Income Tax Act, 1961 Assessment Dues CIT (Appeal), Delhi FY 2018-19 2.86* Central Excise Assessment dues CESTAT, Mumbai FY 2021-22 0.11

* Demands are disclosed net of amounts deposited with authorities. The Company has paid the amount against the disputed liability under protest.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest on thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation receive from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under section 143(12) of The Companies Act 2013 has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and accordingly provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our Opinion, there is no investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investments Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Joshi Apte & Co.,

Chartered Accountants

(ICAI Firm registration number: 104370W) Per Prakash Apte

Partner

Membership No.: 033212

UDIN: 23033212BGXWPN3783

Pune, April 29, 2023