Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,534.55
Prev. Close₹1,496.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.65
Day's High₹1,534.55
Day's Low₹1,450
52 Week's High₹1,947
52 Week's Low₹781
Book Value₹524.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,339.59
P/E31.46
EPS47.57
Divi. Yield0.53
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.07
9.07
9.07
9.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
454.07
410.51
386.04
367.57
Net Worth
463.14
419.58
395.11
376.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
312.8
201.48
286.57
424.55
yoy growth (%)
55.25
-29.69
-32.5
6.45
Raw materials
-191.22
-119.03
-175.06
-253.91
As % of sales
61.13
59.07
61.08
59.8
Employee costs
-47.39
-39.63
-44.23
-49.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.9
6.75
-63.86
61.37
Depreciation
-31.39
-37.59
-32.47
-33.3
Tax paid
-11.63
2.09
-3.27
-14.3
Working capital
38.12
52.11
-55.98
12.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.25
-29.69
-32.5
6.45
Op profit growth
122.21
-153.85
-139.22
5.62
EBIT growth
328.51
-111.23
-197.17
-1.64
Net profit growth
106.44
-3,260.71
-100.59
-5.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
477.82
450.43
312.8
439.42
435.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
11.05
Net Sales
477.82
450.43
312.8
439.42
424.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.29
13.28
20.98
8.9
9.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dinesh Munot
Managing Director
Utkarsh Munot
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shridhar S Kalmadi
Independent Non Exe. Director
S A Gundecha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Smita A Lahoti
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Bothra
Independent Director
ROHIT KISHOR RATHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd
Summary
ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited was incorporated on January 21, 1981. The Company is engaged in production & assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors. The Company work plants at Vadu Budruk, near Pune and at Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh). The companys steering gears find application in buses and are supplied to various state transport undertakings and also to heavy vehicles like dumper and haulage trucks. Buses fitted with power steering gears reduce the drivers effort and fatigue to steer the vehicle and adds to their safety. The original collaborators of the company, ZF Friedrichshfan AG, Germany (ZFG) formed a joint venture with Robert Bosch, GmbH(Bosch) and have established a separate company - ZF LENKSYSTEME GmbH (ZFLS) - which is jointly managed by ZF and Bosch and in which both these partners hold 50% stake each. The steering gear business of the partner has been transferred to this new joint venture company. Consequently, the investment in the shares of ZFGIL, held by ZFG, has been transferred to ZF Beteiligungsholding GmbH (ZFBG) which will be fully controlled by ZFLS, the joint venture company. The shares were transferred to ZFBG after necessary government approvals. Similarly, all rights and obligations of ZFG under the technical collaboration agreement with ZF India have been transferred to ZFLS.During 1998-99, Company was awarded renewal of ISO 9001 Certificate for further period of 3 years.During the year 2001-02, Company installed two windm
Read More
The Z F Steering Gear India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1476.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd is ₹1339.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd is 31.46 and 2.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Z F Steering Gear India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd is ₹781 and ₹1947 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Z F Steering Gear India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.79%, 3 Years at 45.50%, 1 Year at 87.26%, 6 Month at 35.29%, 3 Month at -3.94% and 1 Month at -2.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.