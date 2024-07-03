iifl-logo-icon 1
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Share Price

1,476.95
(-1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,534.55
  • Day's High1,534.55
  • 52 Wk High1,947
  • Prev. Close1,496.5
  • Day's Low1,450
  • 52 Wk Low 781
  • Turnover (lac)42.65
  • P/E31.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value524.9
  • EPS47.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,339.59
  • Div. Yield0.53
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,534.55

Prev. Close

1,496.5

Turnover(Lac.)

42.65

Day's High

1,534.55

Day's Low

1,450

52 Week's High

1,947

52 Week's Low

781

Book Value

524.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,339.59

P/E

31.46

EPS

47.57

Divi. Yield

0.53

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 32.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.07

9.07

9.07

9.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

454.07

410.51

386.04

367.57

Net Worth

463.14

419.58

395.11

376.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

312.8

201.48

286.57

424.55

yoy growth (%)

55.25

-29.69

-32.5

6.45

Raw materials

-191.22

-119.03

-175.06

-253.91

As % of sales

61.13

59.07

61.08

59.8

Employee costs

-47.39

-39.63

-44.23

-49.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.9

6.75

-63.86

61.37

Depreciation

-31.39

-37.59

-32.47

-33.3

Tax paid

-11.63

2.09

-3.27

-14.3

Working capital

38.12

52.11

-55.98

12.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.25

-29.69

-32.5

6.45

Op profit growth

122.21

-153.85

-139.22

5.62

EBIT growth

328.51

-111.23

-197.17

-1.64

Net profit growth

106.44

-3,260.71

-100.59

-5.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

477.82

450.43

312.8

439.42

435.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

11.05

Net Sales

477.82

450.43

312.8

439.42

424.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.29

13.28

20.98

8.9

9.67

Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dinesh Munot

Managing Director

Utkarsh Munot

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shridhar S Kalmadi

Independent Non Exe. Director

S A Gundecha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Smita A Lahoti

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Bothra

Independent Director

ROHIT KISHOR RATHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd

Summary

ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited was incorporated on January 21, 1981. The Company is engaged in production & assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors. The Company work plants at Vadu Budruk, near Pune and at Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh). The companys steering gears find application in buses and are supplied to various state transport undertakings and also to heavy vehicles like dumper and haulage trucks. Buses fitted with power steering gears reduce the drivers effort and fatigue to steer the vehicle and adds to their safety. The original collaborators of the company, ZF Friedrichshfan AG, Germany (ZFG) formed a joint venture with Robert Bosch, GmbH(Bosch) and have established a separate company - ZF LENKSYSTEME GmbH (ZFLS) - which is jointly managed by ZF and Bosch and in which both these partners hold 50% stake each. The steering gear business of the partner has been transferred to this new joint venture company. Consequently, the investment in the shares of ZFGIL, held by ZFG, has been transferred to ZF Beteiligungsholding GmbH (ZFBG) which will be fully controlled by ZFLS, the joint venture company. The shares were transferred to ZFBG after necessary government approvals. Similarly, all rights and obligations of ZFG under the technical collaboration agreement with ZF India have been transferred to ZFLS.During 1998-99, Company was awarded renewal of ISO 9001 Certificate for further period of 3 years.During the year 2001-02, Company installed two windm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Z F Steering Gear India Ltd share price today?

The Z F Steering Gear India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1476.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd is ₹1339.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd is 31.46 and 2.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Z F Steering Gear India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd is ₹781 and ₹1947 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd?

Z F Steering Gear India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.79%, 3 Years at 45.50%, 1 Year at 87.26%, 6 Month at 35.29%, 3 Month at -3.94% and 1 Month at -2.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Z F Steering Gear India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.17 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 32.81 %

