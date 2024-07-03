Summary

ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited was incorporated on January 21, 1981. The Company is engaged in production & assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors. The Company work plants at Vadu Budruk, near Pune and at Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh). The companys steering gears find application in buses and are supplied to various state transport undertakings and also to heavy vehicles like dumper and haulage trucks. Buses fitted with power steering gears reduce the drivers effort and fatigue to steer the vehicle and adds to their safety. The original collaborators of the company, ZF Friedrichshfan AG, Germany (ZFG) formed a joint venture with Robert Bosch, GmbH(Bosch) and have established a separate company - ZF LENKSYSTEME GmbH (ZFLS) - which is jointly managed by ZF and Bosch and in which both these partners hold 50% stake each. The steering gear business of the partner has been transferred to this new joint venture company. Consequently, the investment in the shares of ZFGIL, held by ZFG, has been transferred to ZF Beteiligungsholding GmbH (ZFBG) which will be fully controlled by ZFLS, the joint venture company. The shares were transferred to ZFBG after necessary government approvals. Similarly, all rights and obligations of ZFG under the technical collaboration agreement with ZF India have been transferred to ZFLS.During 1998-99, Company was awarded renewal of ISO 9001 Certificate for further period of 3 years.During the year 2001-02, Company installed two windm

