Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,479
(3.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

312.8

201.48

286.57

424.55

yoy growth (%)

55.25

-29.69

-32.5

6.45

Raw materials

-191.22

-119.03

-175.06

-253.91

As % of sales

61.13

59.07

61.08

59.8

Employee costs

-47.39

-39.63

-44.23

-49.18

As % of sales

15.15

19.66

15.43

11.58

Other costs

-33.57

-24.54

-101.22

-34.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.73

12.17

35.32

8.22

Operating profit

40.62

18.28

-33.94

86.52

OPM

12.98

9.07

-11.84

20.38

Depreciation

-31.39

-37.59

-32.47

-33.3

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.29

-1.09

-3.21

Other income

20.98

26.36

3.64

11.36

Profit before tax

29.9

6.75

-63.86

61.37

Taxes

-11.63

2.09

-3.27

-14.3

Tax rate

-38.89

30.91

5.12

-23.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.27

8.84

-67.13

47.06

Exceptional items

0

0

66.85

0

Net profit

18.27

8.85

-0.28

47.06

yoy growth (%)

106.44

-3,260.71

-100.59

-5.32

NPM

5.84

4.39

-0.09

11.08

