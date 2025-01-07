Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
312.8
201.48
286.57
424.55
yoy growth (%)
55.25
-29.69
-32.5
6.45
Raw materials
-191.22
-119.03
-175.06
-253.91
As % of sales
61.13
59.07
61.08
59.8
Employee costs
-47.39
-39.63
-44.23
-49.18
As % of sales
15.15
19.66
15.43
11.58
Other costs
-33.57
-24.54
-101.22
-34.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.73
12.17
35.32
8.22
Operating profit
40.62
18.28
-33.94
86.52
OPM
12.98
9.07
-11.84
20.38
Depreciation
-31.39
-37.59
-32.47
-33.3
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.29
-1.09
-3.21
Other income
20.98
26.36
3.64
11.36
Profit before tax
29.9
6.75
-63.86
61.37
Taxes
-11.63
2.09
-3.27
-14.3
Tax rate
-38.89
30.91
5.12
-23.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.27
8.84
-67.13
47.06
Exceptional items
0
0
66.85
0
Net profit
18.27
8.85
-0.28
47.06
yoy growth (%)
106.44
-3,260.71
-100.59
-5.32
NPM
5.84
4.39
-0.09
11.08
