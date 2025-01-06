iifl-logo-icon 1
Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,442.75
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Z F Steering FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.9

6.75

-63.86

61.37

Depreciation

-31.39

-37.59

-32.47

-33.3

Tax paid

-11.63

2.09

-3.27

-14.3

Working capital

38.12

52.11

-55.98

12.3

Other operating items

Operating

25

23.37

-155.58

26.06

Capital expenditure

8.46

12.51

154.59

18.24

Free cash flow

33.46

35.87

-0.98

44.3

Equity raised

735.34

716.7

727.8

659.22

Investing

-1.82

13.45

-123.73

41.01

Financing

11.08

35.41

-33.58

23.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

7.25

Net in cash

778.06

801.44

569.5

775.64

