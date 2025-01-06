Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.9
6.75
-63.86
61.37
Depreciation
-31.39
-37.59
-32.47
-33.3
Tax paid
-11.63
2.09
-3.27
-14.3
Working capital
38.12
52.11
-55.98
12.3
Other operating items
Operating
25
23.37
-155.58
26.06
Capital expenditure
8.46
12.51
154.59
18.24
Free cash flow
33.46
35.87
-0.98
44.3
Equity raised
735.34
716.7
727.8
659.22
Investing
-1.82
13.45
-123.73
41.01
Financing
11.08
35.41
-33.58
23.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
7.25
Net in cash
778.06
801.44
569.5
775.64
