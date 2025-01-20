Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.45
-5.93
20.69
Op profit growth
5.62
27.97
38.58
EBIT growth
28.52
19.29
37.69
Net profit growth
38.04
23.42
22.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.38
20.54
15.09
13.14
EBIT margin
14.31
11.85
9.34
8.19
Net profit margin
10.18
7.85
5.98
5.88
RoCE
17.38
15.82
15.57
RoNW
3.82
3.2
2.91
RoA
3.09
2.62
2.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
47.65
34.52
25.42
20.74
Dividend per share
8
8
12.5
10
Cash EPS
10.94
3.81
-5.74
-7.39
Book value per share
331.23
291.31
246.61
233.68
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.42
38.5
57.66
48.89
P/CEPS
93.29
348.03
-255.06
-137.05
P/B
3.08
4.56
5.94
4.33
EV/EBIDTA
10.47
16.85
19.32
16.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
16.79
23.17
53.79
52.84
Tax payout
-24.86
-30.07
-32.97
-25.99
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.42
64.76
53.54
Inventory days
33.88
31.35
26.82
Creditor days
-55.92
-61.61
-55.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.87
-19.01
-22.41
-33.77
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.22
0.12
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
0.68
0.74
0.43
0.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.8
-59.9
-64.9
-66.76
Employee costs
-11.58
-11.32
-11
-11.2
Other costs
-8.22
-8.22
-8.99
-8.88
