Z F Steering Gear (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.07
9.07
9.07
9.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
454.07
410.51
386.04
367.57
Net Worth
463.14
419.58
395.11
376.64
Minority Interest
Debt
33.33
41.22
33.63
32.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.46
3.58
2.93
2
Total Liabilities
500.93
464.38
431.67
411.07
Fixed Assets
139.91
147.03
161.52
177.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
142.12
155.46
118.6
120.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.12
18.94
15.8
26.58
Networking Capital
184.73
142.42
131.25
77.12
Inventories
66.37
58.15
57.9
37.55
Inventory Days
67.56
68.02
Sundry Debtors
97.7
107.06
90.26
78.44
Debtor Days
105.32
142.1
Other Current Assets
69.3
26.85
26.9
17.97
Sundry Creditors
-35.02
-36.91
-30.4
-44.55
Creditor Days
35.47
80.7
Other Current Liabilities
-13.62
-12.73
-13.41
-12.29
Cash
13.05
0.53
4.5
9.71
Total Assets
500.93
464.38
431.67
411.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.