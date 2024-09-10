The Board of Directors of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), inter alia, transacted following business at its meeting held today i.e. August 6, 2024: 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS - APPOINTMENT OF MR. ROHIT RATHI AS AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN THE CAPACITY OF NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR 3. 44th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE Chairmans Speech and Presentation on Subsidiaries of the Company viz. DriveSys Systems Private Limited and Metacast Auto Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Outcome of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company, held on September 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.09.2024)