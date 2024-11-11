Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Z.F.STEERING GEAR (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter/ Half Year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. November 11, 2024, for approval of Financial Results for the Quarter/ Half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Z.F.STEERING GEAR (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares through permissible modes including but not limited to private placement a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods subject to such approvals as may be required. the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, considered and given its in-principle approval for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares through permissible modes in one or more tranches Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Z.F.STEERING GEAR (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors, at their Meeting held today, i.e. August 6, 2024, has recommended reappointment of M/s. Joshi Apte and Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to the Members at the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company, for the second term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of 44th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 49th Annual General Meeting of the Company The Board of Directors of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), inter alia, transacted following business at its meeting held today i.e. August 6, 2024: 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2. CHANGE IN DIRECTORS - APPOINTMENT OF MR. ROHIT RATHI AS AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR IN THE CAPACITY OF NON-EXECUTIVE, INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR 3. 44th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

Z.F.STEERING GEAR (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday May 25 2024 To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record reports of the Auditors thereon and To consider a proposal for recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited (the Company), at their meeting held today i.e. May 25, 2024, has inter-alia, Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth Quarter/ Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Recommended a dividend of Rs. 8 (Rupees Eight Only) per equity share of Rs. 10, for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, which shall be subject to declaration by the Members at 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Dividend, if declared, shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days of the AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024