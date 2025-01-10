To,

The Members of ZEAL AQUA LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of the Zeal Aqua Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and the other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statement.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures To ensure accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and related accounts. We have assessed the Companys internal controls surrounding its revenue transactions; We tested the key controls identified; We performed substantive detail testing by selecting a sample of revenue transactions that we considered appropriate to test the evidence of effectiveness of the internal controls and adherence to accounting policies in recognising the revenue, and the rebates and discounts there against.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in the Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit, and other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in Equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 32 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

II. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has been caused us to believe that the representations under clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

V. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

For Pary and Co Chartered Accountants [FRN :- 007288C] Place :- Surat, Akash Rajnikant Gaglani Date :- 30th May, 2024 Partner UDIN :- [Membership No 114255]

ZEAL AQUA LIMITED

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31 st, 2024:

We report that:

i) . Property, Plant and Equipment:

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment;

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible Assets;

As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) . Inventory:

As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows

Quarter Particulars Amount as per books of account Amount reported in the quarterly return/ statement Amount of difference Resaon for discrepancy Jun-23 Inventory 14,177.77 12,703.30 1,474.47 Jun-23 Trade Receivables 13,897.95 8,617.49 5,280.46 Jun-23 Trade Payables 12,879.98 7,648.68 5,231.30 Net Difference 15,195.74 13,672.11 1,523.63 Sep-23 Inventory 14,575.50 14,483.21 92.29 Sep-23 Trade Receivables 18,612.39 14,557.29 4,055.09 Sep-23 Trade Payables 16,707.39 10,205.60 6,501.80 Net Difference 16,480.49 18,834.90 -2,354.41 Please refer note below Dec-23 Inventory 12,063.82 9,934.85 2,128.98 Dec-23 Trade Receivables 14,759.65 13,992.63 767.03 Dec-23 Trade Payables 12,076.53 10,186.30 1,890.23 Net Difference 14,746.94 13,741.17 1,005.78 Mar-24 Inventory 14,167.62 13,456.02 711.59 Mar-24 Trade Receivables 8,424.19 9,415.13 -990.94 Mar-24 Trade Payables 5,733.68 5,056.01 677.68 Net Difference 16,858.13 17,815.15 -957.02

Note - Reason for differences:

The differences in inventories and trade receivables are majorly on account of goods in transit where the goods have been physically dispatched from the Company location however, the same has not been considered as revenue from the purpose of revenue recognition principles and hence reversed from books of accounts for respective quarter ends.

Similarly, goods in transit for goods which have not reached respective Company locations are not considered however, considered as purchases as per accounting principles. This has lead to offsetting differences between Inventory, trade receivables and trade payable balances. The management, basis their understanding with banks, submits stock statement of physical stock as available at respective locations at the period end. Accordingly adjustment for goods in transit (inward and outward) is not considered for the purpose of filing returns with banks. There are other differences on account of regrouping and reclassification of trade receivable and trade payable balances including adjustment of advances received / given from / to customers / vendors being carried out in the books of accounts post submission of returns with the banks.

iii) . Loans, Guarantee and Advances given:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to any other party during the year.

iv) . Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company:

During the year the company has not provided any loans, guarantees, advances and securities to the director of the company and the company is compliant provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) . Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) . Maintenance of costing records:

As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii). Deposit of statutory liabilities:

According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory Dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st March,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

Sr. No Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount involved Period to which amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 60,25,450 2021-22 Commissioner Appeals, Income Tax 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 1,45,56,220 2019-20 154 rectification application filed 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 1,76,040 2014-15 Reflecting on Income Tax Website 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 16,45,210 2022-23 Commissioner Appeals, Income Tax

viii) . Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, does not have any transactions to be recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1 961 (43 of 1961).

ix) . Default in repayment of borrowings:

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company during the year;

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has applied all the term loans for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) The Company has not utilised funds raised on short term basis for long term purpose.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x) . Funds raised and utilisation:

Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, money raised by way of Term Loans have been applied by the Company during the year for the purpose for which they were raised, other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds.

The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

xi) . Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

We have not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii) . Nidhi Company:

The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, clause (xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii) . Related Party Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) . Internal Audit:

The company have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

xv) . Non Cash Transactions:

The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

xvi) . Registration under RBI act:

a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) The Group is not CIC and has no CIC as part of the Group.

xvii) . Cash Losses:

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) . Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

There has been no instance of any resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

xix) . Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

No material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date

xx) . Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013

In respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act;

xxi). This clause is not applicable to the company.

For Patel Kabrawala and Co. Chartered Accountants [FRN :- 130952W] Hardik V. Patel Place :- Surat, Partner Date :- 30th May, 2024 [Membership No 135535] UDIN: 24135535BKCPZW2004

ZEAL AQUA LIMITED

"ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(referred to in paragraph f) under ‘report on other Legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act (2013) ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Zeal Aqua Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA I). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.