Summary

Zeal Aqua Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Zeal Aqua Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 6, 2009, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name changed to Zeal Aqua Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 3, 2015, issued by Asst. Registrar of Companies.The promoters lead the way in Aquaculture in Surat and started cultivation of shrimp with 2 ponds. They gave business a corporate shape after their continuous innovations in fields of aquaculture, shrimp farming, satellite farming etc. The promoters who were individually engaged in culturing shrimps joined hands in 2009, and incorporated the company Zeal Aqua Private Limited to make the business scalable and reap the benefits of synergy.In addition to shrimp farming, the Company also engaged in satellite farming whereby the company supplies inputs i.e. shrimp feeds, shrimp seeds, probiotics and other aquaculture related products etc. on credit to small farmers and buys shrimps from these farmers. The company has approx. 1050 satellite farms. The satellite farming enabled Company to scale up and multiply its production without putting up physical infrastructure and also this flexible model of shrimp production helped it to efficiently manage growing demand of shrimps. Earlier, the company had only Vannamei but now they added SPF Tiger -P Monodone. The Company had a production capacity of 1500

