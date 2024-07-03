iifl-logo-icon 1
Zeal Aqua Ltd Share Price

12.46
(-6.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open13.7
  • Day's High13.7
  • 52 Wk High18.46
  • Prev. Close13.35
  • Day's Low12.13
  • 52 Wk Low 9.32
  • Turnover (lac)30.27
  • P/E14.51
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.52
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.08
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zeal Aqua Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

13.7

Prev. Close

13.35

Turnover(Lac.)

30.27

Day's High

13.7

Day's Low

12.13

52 Week's High

18.46

52 Week's Low

9.32

Book Value

6.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.08

P/E

14.51

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0

Zeal Aqua Ltd Corporate Action

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Zeal Aqua Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zeal Aqua Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.65%

Foreign: 24.65%

Indian: 43.75%

Non-Promoter- 31.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zeal Aqua Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.61

12.61

12.61

12.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.41

58.14

51.21

45.46

Net Worth

79.02

70.75

63.82

58.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

297.47

238.51

231.81

177.55

yoy growth (%)

24.71

2.89

30.55

1.72

Raw materials

-246.34

-191.74

-178.72

-133.31

As % of sales

82.81

80.38

77.1

75.08

Employee costs

-6.98

-7.23

-6.54

-4.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.03

6.04

9.34

6.13

Depreciation

-6.56

-7.18

-8.48

-8.31

Tax paid

-0.78

0.29

-1.83

-1.98

Working capital

41.35

12.8

9.04

37.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.71

2.89

30.55

1.72

Op profit growth

38.96

-35.57

0.39

132.24

EBIT growth

1.66

-8.15

28.26

108.88

Net profit growth

-32.88

-15.61

80.65

134

No Record Found

Zeal Aqua Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zeal Aqua Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Shantilal Ishwarbhai Patel

WTD & Executive Director

Pradeep Ratilal Navik

E D & Wholetime Director

Rohan Pradeep Kumar Navik

E D & Wholetime Director

Dhavalkumar Shantilal Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naginbhai Paragbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Cyrus Dinsha Bhathena

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shahzad Yazdi Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sharmin Mehernosh Dordi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zeal Aqua Ltd

Summary

Zeal Aqua Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Zeal Aqua Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 6, 2009, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name changed to Zeal Aqua Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 3, 2015, issued by Asst. Registrar of Companies.The promoters lead the way in Aquaculture in Surat and started cultivation of shrimp with 2 ponds. They gave business a corporate shape after their continuous innovations in fields of aquaculture, shrimp farming, satellite farming etc. The promoters who were individually engaged in culturing shrimps joined hands in 2009, and incorporated the company Zeal Aqua Private Limited to make the business scalable and reap the benefits of synergy.In addition to shrimp farming, the Company also engaged in satellite farming whereby the company supplies inputs i.e. shrimp feeds, shrimp seeds, probiotics and other aquaculture related products etc. on credit to small farmers and buys shrimps from these farmers. The company has approx. 1050 satellite farms. The satellite farming enabled Company to scale up and multiply its production without putting up physical infrastructure and also this flexible model of shrimp production helped it to efficiently manage growing demand of shrimps. Earlier, the company had only Vannamei but now they added SPF Tiger -P Monodone. The Company had a production capacity of 1500
Company FAQs

What is the Zeal Aqua Ltd share price today?

The Zeal Aqua Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zeal Aqua Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zeal Aqua Ltd is ₹157.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zeal Aqua Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zeal Aqua Ltd is 14.51 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zeal Aqua Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zeal Aqua Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zeal Aqua Ltd is ₹9.32 and ₹18.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zeal Aqua Ltd?

Zeal Aqua Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.69%, 3 Years at 7.19%, 1 Year at 50.00%, 6 Month at 16.29%, 3 Month at 8.01% and 1 Month at 8.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zeal Aqua Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zeal Aqua Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.58 %

