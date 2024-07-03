SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹13.7
Prev. Close₹13.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.27
Day's High₹13.7
Day's Low₹12.13
52 Week's High₹18.46
52 Week's Low₹9.32
Book Value₹6.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.08
P/E14.51
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.61
12.61
12.61
12.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.41
58.14
51.21
45.46
Net Worth
79.02
70.75
63.82
58.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
297.47
238.51
231.81
177.55
yoy growth (%)
24.71
2.89
30.55
1.72
Raw materials
-246.34
-191.74
-178.72
-133.31
As % of sales
82.81
80.38
77.1
75.08
Employee costs
-6.98
-7.23
-6.54
-4.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.03
6.04
9.34
6.13
Depreciation
-6.56
-7.18
-8.48
-8.31
Tax paid
-0.78
0.29
-1.83
-1.98
Working capital
41.35
12.8
9.04
37.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.71
2.89
30.55
1.72
Op profit growth
38.96
-35.57
0.39
132.24
EBIT growth
1.66
-8.15
28.26
108.88
Net profit growth
-32.88
-15.61
80.65
134
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Shantilal Ishwarbhai Patel
WTD & Executive Director
Pradeep Ratilal Navik
E D & Wholetime Director
Rohan Pradeep Kumar Navik
E D & Wholetime Director
Dhavalkumar Shantilal Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naginbhai Paragbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Cyrus Dinsha Bhathena
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shahzad Yazdi Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sharmin Mehernosh Dordi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zeal Aqua Ltd
Summary
Zeal Aqua Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Zeal Aqua Private Limited, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 6, 2009, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name changed to Zeal Aqua Limited, and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 3, 2015, issued by Asst. Registrar of Companies.The promoters lead the way in Aquaculture in Surat and started cultivation of shrimp with 2 ponds. They gave business a corporate shape after their continuous innovations in fields of aquaculture, shrimp farming, satellite farming etc. The promoters who were individually engaged in culturing shrimps joined hands in 2009, and incorporated the company Zeal Aqua Private Limited to make the business scalable and reap the benefits of synergy.In addition to shrimp farming, the Company also engaged in satellite farming whereby the company supplies inputs i.e. shrimp feeds, shrimp seeds, probiotics and other aquaculture related products etc. on credit to small farmers and buys shrimps from these farmers. The company has approx. 1050 satellite farms. The satellite farming enabled Company to scale up and multiply its production without putting up physical infrastructure and also this flexible model of shrimp production helped it to efficiently manage growing demand of shrimps. Earlier, the company had only Vannamei but now they added SPF Tiger -P Monodone. The Company had a production capacity of 1500
Read More
The Zeal Aqua Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zeal Aqua Ltd is ₹157.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zeal Aqua Ltd is 14.51 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zeal Aqua Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zeal Aqua Ltd is ₹9.32 and ₹18.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zeal Aqua Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.69%, 3 Years at 7.19%, 1 Year at 50.00%, 6 Month at 16.29%, 3 Month at 8.01% and 1 Month at 8.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.