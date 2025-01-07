Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
297.47
238.51
231.81
177.55
yoy growth (%)
24.71
2.89
30.55
1.72
Raw materials
-246.34
-191.74
-178.72
-133.31
As % of sales
82.81
80.38
77.1
75.08
Employee costs
-6.98
-7.23
-6.54
-4.43
As % of sales
2.34
3.03
2.82
2.49
Other costs
-24.82
-25.63
-24.96
-18.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.34
10.74
10.76
10.31
Operating profit
19.31
13.9
21.57
21.49
OPM
6.49
5.82
9.3
12.1
Depreciation
-6.56
-7.18
-8.48
-8.31
Interest expense
-13.06
-11.76
-10.04
-8.97
Other income
5.35
11.09
6.3
1.93
Profit before tax
5.03
6.04
9.34
6.13
Taxes
-0.78
0.29
-1.83
-1.98
Tax rate
-15.67
4.81
-19.68
-32.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.24
6.33
7.5
4.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.24
6.33
7.5
4.15
yoy growth (%)
-32.88
-15.61
80.65
134
NPM
1.42
2.65
3.23
2.33
