Zeal Aqua Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.79
(3.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

297.47

238.51

231.81

177.55

yoy growth (%)

24.71

2.89

30.55

1.72

Raw materials

-246.34

-191.74

-178.72

-133.31

As % of sales

82.81

80.38

77.1

75.08

Employee costs

-6.98

-7.23

-6.54

-4.43

As % of sales

2.34

3.03

2.82

2.49

Other costs

-24.82

-25.63

-24.96

-18.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.34

10.74

10.76

10.31

Operating profit

19.31

13.9

21.57

21.49

OPM

6.49

5.82

9.3

12.1

Depreciation

-6.56

-7.18

-8.48

-8.31

Interest expense

-13.06

-11.76

-10.04

-8.97

Other income

5.35

11.09

6.3

1.93

Profit before tax

5.03

6.04

9.34

6.13

Taxes

-0.78

0.29

-1.83

-1.98

Tax rate

-15.67

4.81

-19.68

-32.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.24

6.33

7.5

4.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.24

6.33

7.5

4.15

yoy growth (%)

-32.88

-15.61

80.65

134

NPM

1.42

2.65

3.23

2.33

