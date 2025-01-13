Zeal Aqua Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.61
12.61
12.61
12.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.41
58.14
51.21
45.46
Net Worth
79.02
70.75
63.82
58.07
Minority Interest
Debt
150.49
130.94
126.84
119.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
229.51
201.69
190.66
177.56
Fixed Assets
40.17
34.27
37.32
40.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.4
1.24
1.12
1.28
Networking Capital
183.17
165.07
150.86
131.03
Inventories
147.15
149.43
120.72
119.93
Inventory Days
147.15
Sundry Debtors
84.24
65.89
49.66
90.85
Debtor Days
111.47
Other Current Assets
17.66
17.91
14.62
8.5
Sundry Creditors
-57.34
-61.69
-33.06
-87.14
Creditor Days
106.92
Other Current Liabilities
-8.54
-6.47
-1.08
-1.11
Cash
4.67
1
1.23
5.03
Total Assets
229.51
201.68
190.63
177.56
