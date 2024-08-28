The Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 24th August, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Block No. 347, Vill. Orma, Ta: Olpad, Surat-394540, Gujarat, have inter alia discussed and approved major businesses We would like to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, 20th September, 2024 as cut-off date for the purpose of E-voting of the Company and Book Closure dates will be from Saturday, 21st September, 2024 to Tuesday, 24th September, 2024, Both days inclusive. Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024) the Company at its 16th Annual General Meeting held on monday, 30th September, 2024, approved the Appointment of the following Independent Directors: 1. Considered and Approved Appointment of Mrs. Krutika Thakorbhai Patel (DIN: 09433113), as the Independent Director of the company, for a period of 5 (Five) years. 2. Considered and approved Appointment of Mrs. Snehal Bhavik Patel (DIN: 10765267), as the Independent Director of the company for a period of 5 (Five) years (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) The company at its 16th Annual General Meeting held on monday, 30th September, 2024 approved the appointment of the following Independent Directors, Thus, change in the in the board of Directors of the Company: 1. Considered and Approved the appointment of Mrs. Krutika Thakorbhai Patel (DIN: 09433113), as the Independent Director of the company for a period of 5 (Five) years. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of Mrs. Snehal Bhavik Patel (DIN: 10765267), as the Independent Director of the company for a period of 5 (Five) years (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) We are pleased to Inform you that the Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 16th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 is attached for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)