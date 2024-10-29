Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

Zeal Aqua Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement Standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Half year ended on 30th September, 2024, as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

Zeal Aqua Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report for the Financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. To consider and approve Annual Report for financial year 2023-24. 3. To Draft Notice Convening 16th Annual General Meeting day date time and venue of 16th Annual General Meeting of the company and to approve the draft notice of AGM. 4. To consider and decide book closure date and cut-off date for e-voting purpose. 5. To consider the appointment of Scrutinizer PCS Saaurabh Jhaveri (C P No. 3711) of the Company for the purpose of Voting in AGM. 6. To Appoint Mrs. Snehal Bhavik Patel as Additional Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 Years. 7. To Appoint Mrs. Krutika Thakorbhai Patel as Additional Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years. 8. To Appoint Mr. Dhavalkumar Shantilal Patel (DIN: 02961674) who Retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for reappointment subject to approval of Members of the Company. The Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Saturday, 24th August, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Block No. 347, Vill. Orma, Ta: Olpad, Surat-394540, Gujarat, have inter alia discussed and approved major businesses (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Zeal Aqua Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at its registered Office situated at Block No. 347 Vill. Orma Ta: Olpad Surat Gujarat 394540 India inter alia to consider and approve the following major Businesses: 1. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any Other Business by the Permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the company at their Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Block No. 347, Vill. Orma, Ta: Olpad, Surat, Gujarat - 394540, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024. Limited Review Report and Financial Results are enclosed herewith. 2. Considered and Approved the Appointment of CS Saaurabh Jhaveri (C P No. 3711) and CS Bhairav H. Shukla (C P No. 5820) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 07.10 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Zeal Aqua Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the appointment of Mrs. Nishtha Harivanshi Pamnani having membership number A58276 as Company Secretary and Compliance officer; 2. To Appoint GRR & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company; This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 1.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated At Block No. 347, Vill. Orma, Ta: Olpad, Surat, Gujarat 394540 India, have inter-alia, discussed and approved the following businesses:: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Nishtha Harivanshi Pamnani as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 22nd July, 2024. Further Brief details is enclosed in Annexure I; 2. Appointment of M/s. GRR & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2024-25. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 02:40 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Zeal Aqua Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam This is to inform you that under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors ofthe company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 02:00 P.M. at itsRegistered Office of the Company situated at Block No. 347 Vill. Orma Ta: Olpad Surat 394540inter alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30/05/2024 and audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2024 Resignation of CS and compliance officer is accepted by Board of Directors at their meeting held at 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024