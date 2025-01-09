Zenith Health Care Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:</dhhead>

(A) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND OUTLOOK :

The Company operates in the single Business Segment of Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical formulations in the forms of Tablets, Capsules, Oral liquid and Injectable. Industry is expected to achieve average annual growth.

(B) PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There was no employee drawing salary in excess of limits described under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

(C) OPPORTUNITIES,THREATS, RISKS & CONCERNS :

Very high competition from large and small and new comers in the Pharma field it is very difficult to stand in stable position. As Government issued revised new DPCO and control the Prices of more than 650 products, many products of our Company are covered under DPCO so may affect the working of the Company. The management has added some products in the products mix and Company has also obtained their plant Registration in the Countries like Kenya, Nigeria and Uzbekistan and few products got registered and other products Registration process are pending hence management have confidence that in near future Company may achieve export revenues in addition to domestic revenues.

(D) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY :

The Company has a good system of internal controls in all spheres of its activity. The internal control system is supplemented by effective internal audit being carried out by an external firm of Chartered Accountants. The Audit committee regularly reviews the findings of the internal auditors and effective steps to implement the suggestion / observation of the Auditors are taken and monitored regularly. In the opinion of the Board, an effective internal control system adequate to the size of the Company exists.

(E) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECTS TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE :

The management is very much hopeful for bright future of the company as the products of the company enjoys very good reputation in the market as well as with the doctors. The sales team of the company always updates the management and accordingly the management change the products mix as per trend of the market. Here, management would like to inform that due to heavy competition from the large phrama companies as well as new companies entry in the market, the sales and margin has been decreased substainally but few products are registered in Nigeria and export orders are started so in near future Company may get handsome export business.

(F) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT :

Statements in the Management Discussion and analysis describing the Companys position and expectation may be "Forward Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied Important factors that could make, among other, economic conditions affecting demand / supply and price conditions in the market in which the Company operates, in the Government regulations, Tax Laws and other statutes and incidental factors.