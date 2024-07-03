Summary

Zenith Healthcare Limited, incorporated in 1994, is an ISO 9001:2008 & WHO-cGMP certified company, which is strategically located in Changodar, from Ahmedabad International Airport and 20 Km from the main city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat which is the hub of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry. The Company is engaged into manufacturing of tablets, capsules, ointments, and liquid injectable among others.The Company is a fully integrated, global healthcare provider, with a core competence in the field of healthcare. It provides total healthcare solutions ranging from formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients,animal healthcare products and to various wellness products. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Gujarat with installed capacity to manufacture 168 million tablets, 37.5 million capsules and 90 million liquids. Zenith is a technology driven company setting up high benchmarks for excellence in Product Quality and adherence to stringent delivery Schedule. Through this flexible approach, the Company is able to integrate perfectly into their supply chain for solid dosage forms in General and Beta-Lactam Tablets, Capsules, Oral Liquids and Dry Powder Oral Suspension. It also has isolated and dedicated production facilities for General and Beta-Lactam. It process quality products through reliable supply.

Read More