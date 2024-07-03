iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Health Care Ltd Share Price

5.39
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.7
  • Day's High5.7
  • 52 Wk High6.87
  • Prev. Close5.59
  • Day's Low5.33
  • 52 Wk Low 3.61
  • Turnover (lac)2.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.41
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Zenith Health Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

5.7

Prev. Close

5.59

Turnover(Lac.)

2.91

Day's High

5.7

Day's Low

5.33

52 Week's High

6.87

52 Week's Low

3.61

Book Value

1.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.97

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Zenith Health Care Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Zenith Health Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Zenith Health Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.40%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 70.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zenith Health Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.37

5.37

5.37

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.96

1.86

1.78

1.47

Net Worth

7.33

7.23

7.15

6.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.73

11.97

9.51

4.79

yoy growth (%)

14.69

25.93

98.53

38.27

Raw materials

-8.2

-7.36

-5.43

-2.81

As % of sales

59.72

61.44

57.13

58.71

Employee costs

-1.32

-1.21

-0.97

-0.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

0.58

0.39

-0.17

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.27

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.01

-0.12

0.01

Working capital

0.44

0.79

0.6

-0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.69

25.93

98.53

38.27

Op profit growth

-34.7

-1.7

807.39

-126

EBIT growth

-4.22

45.32

-345.15

-64.66

Net profit growth

-22.22

106.71

-279.86

-51.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Zenith Health Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zenith Health Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra C Raycha

Non Executive Director

Neela Raycha

Non Executive Director

Atul Thakkar.

Joint Managing Director

Akshit Raycha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mihir Satishkumar Shah

Independent Director

Parag Dave

Independent Director

Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar

Independent Director

Rajesh Sutaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenith Health Care Ltd

Summary

Zenith Healthcare Limited, incorporated in 1994, is an ISO 9001:2008 & WHO-cGMP certified company, which is strategically located in Changodar, from Ahmedabad International Airport and 20 Km from the main city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat which is the hub of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry. The Company is engaged into manufacturing of tablets, capsules, ointments, and liquid injectable among others.The Company is a fully integrated, global healthcare provider, with a core competence in the field of healthcare. It provides total healthcare solutions ranging from formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients,animal healthcare products and to various wellness products. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Gujarat with installed capacity to manufacture 168 million tablets, 37.5 million capsules and 90 million liquids. Zenith is a technology driven company setting up high benchmarks for excellence in Product Quality and adherence to stringent delivery Schedule. Through this flexible approach, the Company is able to integrate perfectly into their supply chain for solid dosage forms in General and Beta-Lactam Tablets, Capsules, Oral Liquids and Dry Powder Oral Suspension. It also has isolated and dedicated production facilities for General and Beta-Lactam. It process quality products through reliable supply.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zenith Health Care Ltd share price today?

The Zenith Health Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Health Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Health Care Ltd is ₹28.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenith Health Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Health Care Ltd is 0 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenith Health Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Health Care Ltd is ₹3.61 and ₹6.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zenith Health Care Ltd?

Zenith Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.08%, 3 Years at -16.61%, 1 Year at 5.67%, 6 Month at 20.47%, 3 Month at 4.29% and 1 Month at 1.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenith Health Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenith Health Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 28.74 %
Institutions - 0.39 %
Public - 70.87 %

