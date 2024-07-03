Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹5.7
Prev. Close₹5.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.91
Day's High₹5.7
Day's Low₹5.33
52 Week's High₹6.87
52 Week's Low₹3.61
Book Value₹1.41
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.97
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.37
5.37
5.37
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.96
1.86
1.78
1.47
Net Worth
7.33
7.23
7.15
6.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.73
11.97
9.51
4.79
yoy growth (%)
14.69
25.93
98.53
38.27
Raw materials
-8.2
-7.36
-5.43
-2.81
As % of sales
59.72
61.44
57.13
58.71
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.21
-0.97
-0.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
0.58
0.39
-0.17
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.27
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.01
-0.12
0.01
Working capital
0.44
0.79
0.6
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.69
25.93
98.53
38.27
Op profit growth
-34.7
-1.7
807.39
-126
EBIT growth
-4.22
45.32
-345.15
-64.66
Net profit growth
-22.22
106.71
-279.86
-51.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra C Raycha
Non Executive Director
Neela Raycha
Non Executive Director
Atul Thakkar.
Joint Managing Director
Akshit Raycha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mihir Satishkumar Shah
Independent Director
Parag Dave
Independent Director
Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar
Independent Director
Rajesh Sutaria
Reports by Zenith Health Care Ltd
Summary
Zenith Healthcare Limited, incorporated in 1994, is an ISO 9001:2008 & WHO-cGMP certified company, which is strategically located in Changodar, from Ahmedabad International Airport and 20 Km from the main city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat which is the hub of Indian Pharmaceutical Industry. The Company is engaged into manufacturing of tablets, capsules, ointments, and liquid injectable among others.The Company is a fully integrated, global healthcare provider, with a core competence in the field of healthcare. It provides total healthcare solutions ranging from formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients,animal healthcare products and to various wellness products. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Changodar, Gujarat with installed capacity to manufacture 168 million tablets, 37.5 million capsules and 90 million liquids. Zenith is a technology driven company setting up high benchmarks for excellence in Product Quality and adherence to stringent delivery Schedule. Through this flexible approach, the Company is able to integrate perfectly into their supply chain for solid dosage forms in General and Beta-Lactam Tablets, Capsules, Oral Liquids and Dry Powder Oral Suspension. It also has isolated and dedicated production facilities for General and Beta-Lactam. It process quality products through reliable supply.
The Zenith Health Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Health Care Ltd is ₹28.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Health Care Ltd is 0 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Health Care Ltd is ₹3.61 and ₹6.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zenith Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.08%, 3 Years at -16.61%, 1 Year at 5.67%, 6 Month at 20.47%, 3 Month at 4.29% and 1 Month at 1.64%.
