Zenith Health Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.48
(2.81%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.73

11.97

9.51

4.79

yoy growth (%)

14.69

25.93

98.53

38.27

Raw materials

-8.2

-7.36

-5.43

-2.81

As % of sales

59.72

61.44

57.13

58.71

Employee costs

-1.32

-1.21

-0.97

-0.9

As % of sales

9.63

10.13

10.26

18.95

Other costs

-3.85

-2.85

-2.54

-1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.04

23.86

26.76

21.05

Operating profit

0.35

0.54

0.55

0.06

OPM

2.59

4.55

5.83

1.27

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.27

-0.3

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.46

0.3

0.12

0.07

Profit before tax

0.55

0.58

0.39

-0.17

Taxes

-0.11

-0.01

-0.12

0.01

Tax rate

-21.17

-3.29

-31.67

-11.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.43

0.56

0.27

-0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.43

0.56

0.27

-0.15

yoy growth (%)

-22.22

106.71

-279.86

-51.01

NPM

3.2

4.72

2.87

-3.17

