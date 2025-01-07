Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.73
11.97
9.51
4.79
yoy growth (%)
14.69
25.93
98.53
38.27
Raw materials
-8.2
-7.36
-5.43
-2.81
As % of sales
59.72
61.44
57.13
58.71
Employee costs
-1.32
-1.21
-0.97
-0.9
As % of sales
9.63
10.13
10.26
18.95
Other costs
-3.85
-2.85
-2.54
-1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.04
23.86
26.76
21.05
Operating profit
0.35
0.54
0.55
0.06
OPM
2.59
4.55
5.83
1.27
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.27
-0.3
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.46
0.3
0.12
0.07
Profit before tax
0.55
0.58
0.39
-0.17
Taxes
-0.11
-0.01
-0.12
0.01
Tax rate
-21.17
-3.29
-31.67
-11.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.43
0.56
0.27
-0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.43
0.56
0.27
-0.15
yoy growth (%)
-22.22
106.71
-279.86
-51.01
NPM
3.2
4.72
2.87
-3.17
No Record Found
