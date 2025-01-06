Zenith Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.55
0.58
0.39
-0.17
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.25
-0.27
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.01
-0.12
0.01
Working capital
0.44
0.79
0.6
-0.09
Other operating items
Operating
0.63
1.1
0.59
-0.54
Capital expenditure
0.35
0.39
0.31
0.12
Free cash flow
0.98
1.49
0.9
-0.42
Equity raised
2.06
0.75
0.03
0.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3.04
2.24
0.94
-0.08
