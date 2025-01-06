iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.33
(-4.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Zenith Health FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.55

0.58

0.39

-0.17

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.25

-0.27

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.01

-0.12

0.01

Working capital

0.44

0.79

0.6

-0.09

Other operating items

Operating

0.63

1.1

0.59

-0.54

Capital expenditure

0.35

0.39

0.31

0.12

Free cash flow

0.98

1.49

0.9

-0.42

Equity raised

2.06

0.75

0.03

0.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3.04

2.24

0.94

-0.08

No Record Found

