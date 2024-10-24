Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 504 Iscon Elegance Nr. Ananddham Jain Derasar Prahladnagar Cross Road S.G. Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 to transact following business; 1.To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2.To consider and approve the related party transactions disclosure under regulation 23 (9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 for half year ended 30th September 2024. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board consider and approved unaudited Standalone Financial Statement for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 01st August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. 1.To call 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and decide the time date day and venue of the meeting. 2.To consider and approve Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting Directors Report for the year ending 31st March 2024. 3.To Appoint M/s. Kamlesh M Shah & CO. PCS as Scrutinizers for e.voting process to be conducted at the ensuing AGM of the company to be held through OAVM. 4.To Consider Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s. Doshi Doshi & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No. 153683W) due to Resignation of M/s. A.R. Pandhi & Associates. 5.To fix the date of Book Closure of the Company. 6.Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 20th July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 504 Iscon Elegance Nr. Ananddham Jain Derasar Prahladnagar Cross Road S.G. Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 to transact following business; 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 20th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 29th May, 2024 Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Other Matters. Standalone Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024