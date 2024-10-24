iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenith Health Care Ltd Board Meeting

5.33
(3.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:40:00 AM

Zenith Health CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 504 Iscon Elegance Nr. Ananddham Jain Derasar Prahladnagar Cross Road S.G. Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 to transact following business; 1.To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2.To consider and approve the related party transactions disclosure under regulation 23 (9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 for half year ended 30th September 2024. 3.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board consider and approved unaudited Standalone Financial Statement for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 01st August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. 1.To call 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company and decide the time date day and venue of the meeting. 2.To consider and approve Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting Directors Report for the year ending 31st March 2024. 3.To Appoint M/s. Kamlesh M Shah & CO. PCS as Scrutinizers for e.voting process to be conducted at the ensuing AGM of the company to be held through OAVM. 4.To Consider Appointment of Statutory Auditor M/s. Doshi Doshi & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No. 153683W) due to Resignation of M/s. A.R. Pandhi & Associates. 5.To fix the date of Book Closure of the Company. 6.Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 20th July 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 504 Iscon Elegance Nr. Ananddham Jain Derasar Prahladnagar Cross Road S.G. Road Ahmedabad - 380 015 to transact following business; 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended 20th July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 29th May, 2024 Consideration and Approval of Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Other Matters. Standalone Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ZENITH HEALTH CARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Zenith Healthcare Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine month ended on December 312023. any other matter with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, February 12, 2024 with Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Zenith Health: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Health Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.