<dhhead>BOARD’S REPORT</dhhead>

To

The Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present 30th Annual Report and the companys audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS: The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lakh)

Particulars Year ended on 31st March 2024 Year ended on 31st March 2023 Revenue from Operations 1447.17 1312.94 Other Income 26.94 37.59 Total Revenue 1474.11 1350.53 Provision for Depreciation 20.93 28.02 Profit /(Loss) before Exceptional Item & Tax 27.58 11.81 Add: Exceptional Items - Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 27.58 11.81 Less: Provision for Tax 7.00 3.15 Add: Deffered Tax (Assets)/liabilities 0.23 0.88 Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax 20.35 7.78 Net Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance Sheet 20.35 7.78 Earnings Per Share Basic: 0.038 0.014 Diluted:

YEAR UNDER REVIEW :

During the year under review, the Company has achieved revenue from operations to the tune of 1474.11 Lakhs against 1350.53 Lakhs in the previous year. The Net Profit of the year is 20.35 Lakhs for the current year as against the Net Profit of 7.78 Lakhs of the previous year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134 (3) (J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Rs. 10.57/- Lakhs has been transferred to General Reserve during the year.

DIVIDEND

The Company has not recommended any dividend for current year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments which affect the financial position of the Company that have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON DISQUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS, ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS IN THE AUDITORS REPORTS

There have been no disqualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers in the auditors reports, requiring explanation or comments by the Board.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

INSURANCE

The Company has taken adequate insurance to cover the risks to its employees, workers plants and machineries, buildings and other assets, profit and third parties.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk management is embedded in your companys operating framework. Your company believes that managing risk helps in maximizing returns. The companys approach to addressing business risk is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board and the Audit Committee. Some of the risks that the company is exposed to are:

> Commodity Price Risks

The Company is exposed to the risk of price fluctuation of raw material as well as finished goods. The company proactively manages these risks through forward booking, Inventory management and proactive vendor development practices. The Companys reputation for quality, product differentiation and service, coupled with existence of powerful brand image with robust marketing network mitigation the impact the impact of price risk on finished goods.

> Regulatory Risks

The company is exposed to risks attached to various statues and regulations including the company Act. The company is mitigating these risks through regular review of legal compliances carried out through internal as well as external compliance audits.

> Human Resources Risks

Retaining the existing talent pool and attracting new talent are major risks. The company has initialed various measures including rolling out strategic talent management system, training and integration of learning and development activities.

> Strategic Risks

Emerging businesses, capital expenditure for capacity expansion, etc., are normal strategic risk faced by the company. However, the company has well-defined processes and procedures for obtaining approvals for investments in new business and capacity expansion etc.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Company has a good system of internal controls in all spheres of its activity. The internal control system is supplemented by effective internal audit being carried out by an external firm of Chartered Accountants. The Audit committee regularly reviews the findings of the internal auditors and effective steps to implement the suggestion / observation of the Auditors are taken and monitored regularly. In the opinion of the Board, an effective internal control system adequate to the size of the Company exists.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits which fall under Chapter V and Section 73 to Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees and securities provided under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the notes of Standalone Financial Statement.(Please refer to Note 4 and 5 to financial statement).

Subsidiaries/ Joint Venture/ Associate Companies:

Company has no subsidiary/joint ventures/associate companies. As there are no subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures companies, no consolidated financial statements required to be given.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or reenactments) for the time being in force), the Directors of our Company confirm that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and that there are no material departures;

ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit / loss of the Company for the year under review;

iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force) for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

vi) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures requirement) Regulation, 2015, Report on Corporate Governance is not applicable on the Company as the Company is not having the paid up share capital exceeding Rs. 10 crores and Net worth is exceeding Rs. 25 crores as on the last date of previous Financial Year.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

As the Companys net worth, turnover or net profits are below the limit prescribed under section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 and hence CSR is not applicable to your Company.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

All the related party transactions are being entered on arms length basis, in ordinary course of business and in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

All the related party transactions are presented to the Audit Committee and the Board. Omnibus approval has been obtained from Audit Committee, Board of Directors and members for the transactions with the related parties.

Moreover your Directors draw your attention to Note to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Particulars of the contracts or arrangement with related parties referred into Section 188 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in prescribed Form AOC -2 is attached as "Annexure - D.

Necessary disclosures required under the Ind AS 24 have been made in Note No. 30 of the Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Neela M. Raycha (DIN: 01258479), Non-executive & Non independent director, will retire by rotation and being eligible, has offered herself for re-appointment. Pursuant to Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, details of Directors retiring by rotation is provided under explanatory statement of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting.

In Addition to above Mr. Parag Dave (DIN: 10632566), Mr. Rutvik Thakkar (DIN: 09387486) and Mr. Rajesh Sutaria (DIN: 02102686) has been appointed with the effect from 29th May, 2024 in the capacity of additional Non-Executive Independent Director for a further period of Five Years subject to approval of Shareholders.

All Independent Directors (IDs) have given declaration that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1 )(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Mr. Prashant R. Gupta, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company by the Board with effect from May 14, 2019.

Mr. Mihir S. Shah, has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company by the Board with effect from February 09, 2016.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES:

The Board of Directors has an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors and Independent directors in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The composition of the Board of Directors of the company as on 31st March, 2024 is as under:

Sl. No. Name Designation Executive/ Non Executive 1. Mr. Mahendra C. Raycha Chairman & Managing Director Executive 2. Mr. Akshit Raycha Joint Managing Director Executive 3. Mrs. Neela Raycha Non Independent Non Executive 4. Mr. Atul Thakkar Non Independent Non Executive 5. Mr. Gaurang Vora Independent Director Non Executive 6. Mr. Rajesh Thakkar Independent Director Non Executive 7. Mr. Tejas Thakkar Independent Director Non Executive 8. Mr. Parag Dave (w.e.f. 29th May, 2024) Ad d it i o nal Independent Director Non Executive 9. Mr. Rutvik Thakkar (w.e.f. 29th May, 2024) Ad d it i o nal Independent Director Non Executive 10. Mr. Rajesh Sutaria (w.e.f. 29th May, 2024) Ad d it i onal Independent Director Non Executive

06 (Sixth) Board meetings and an AGM were held during the year. The details of Board Meetings are given below:

Date of meeting No. of directors present 29/05/2023 7 10/07/2023 7 12/08/2023 7 31/08/2023 7 26/09/2023 (AGM) 7 06/11/2023 7 12/02/2024 7 27/03/2024 (Ind. Director) 3

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Composition of Committee is as under:

Sl. No. Name Designation Position in Committee 01 Mr. Gaurang Vora Independent Director Chairman 02 Mr. Tejas Thakkar Independent Director Member 03 Mr. Atul Thakkar Non Executive Director Member

The composition of committee inter alia meets with the requirement of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013

After the completion of year the company has reconstituted its Audit Committee the Composition of the Committee is as under w.e.f. 29th May, 2024.

Sr. No. Name of the Member Designation in the Committee 1 Mr. Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar Chairman 2 Mr. Parag Dave Member 3 Mr. Atul Thakker Member

FUNCTIONS AND POWERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Committee shall have discussions with the auditors periodically about internal control systems, the scope of audit including observation of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and discuss any related issue with internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company.

In discharging the function of the Audit Committee, the committee shall have the authority to investigate into any matter in relating to any terms specified in Section 177 or referred to it by the Board.

RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COMMITTEE:

The Committee may assign any matter of importance nature relating to the accounts, finance, taxation, inspection and investigation from time to tome and may require submitting a report to the Board on such matters within the stipulated time.

The committee on any matter relating to financial management including audit report shall submit a report to the Board from time to time.

The Board has accepted all the recommendation made by the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

- To formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel, Senior Management and other employees;

- To formulate the criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

- To devise a policy on diversity of board of directors;

- To identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal.

- To determine whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors.

- To recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

- To review HR Policies and Initiatives.

The Committee shall, while formulating the policy, ensure the following:

- The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully;

- Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and Remuneration to Directors, KMP and Senior Management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

The Composition of Committee is as under:

Sl. No. Name Designation Position in Committee 01 Mr. Rajesh Thakkar Independent Director Chairman 02 Mr. Gaurang Vora Independent Director Member 03 Mr. Tejas Thakkar Independent Director Member

After the completion of year the company has reconstituted its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Composition of the Committee is as under w.e.f. 29th May, 2024.

Sr. No. Name of the Member Designation in the Committee 1 Mr. Rajesh Chinubhai Sutaria Chairman 2 Mr. Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar Member 3 Mr. Parag Dave Member

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The existing Investor Grievance Committee has been reconstituted and re-named as Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The composition of the Committee is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. The Composition of the Committee is as under:

Sl. No. Name Designation Position in Committee 01 Mr. Tejas Thakkar Independent Director Chairman 02 Mr.Gaurang Vora Independent Director Member 03 Mr. Atul Thakkar Non Executive Director Member

Basic Responsibilities of the Committee:

• Considering and resolving the grievance of shareholders of the Company with respect to transfer of shares, non receipt of annual report etc.

• Ensuring expeditious share transfer process in line with the proceedings of the Share Transfer Committee.

• Evaluating performance and service standards of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company.

• Providing guidance and making recommendation to improve service levels for investors.

• Complaints status for the period 01-04-2023 to 31-03-2024.

Number of complaints received Number of complains pending Number of complains resolved 1 0 1

After the completion of year the company has reconstituted its Stakeholders Relationship Committee, the Composition of the Committee is as under w.e.f. 29th May, 2024.

Sr. No. Name of the Member Designation in the Committee 1 Mrs. Neela M. Raycha Chairman 2 Mr. Rutvik Sanjaykumar Thakkar Member 3 Mr. Parag Dave Member

DETAILS OF THE MEETING AND ITS ATTENDANCE ARE GIVEN AS UNDER:

Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee Stakeholders Relationship Committee No. of Meetings held Attendance Mr. Guarang Vora 4 2 2 Mr. Rajesh Thakkar - 2 2 Mr. Tejash Thakkar 4 2 2 Mr. Atul Thakkar 4 - -

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Various aspects of the Boards functioning were evaluated such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

STATEMENT OF DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S)

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-regulation (8) of Regulation of 25 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013.

ANNUAL RETURN:

As per Section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013, the draft copy of Annual Return of company in form MGT - 7 has been uploaded on the website of Company and web link of the same is www.zenithhealthcare.com Return-2024.pdf.

REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS:

The remuneration paid to Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors are disclosed in the Annexure C to the Board Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Vigil Mechanism or Whistle Blower Policy for directors, employees and other stakeholders to report genuine concerns has been established. The Audit committee reviews the functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism on a quarterly basis. Due to changes in SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

The Policy has a systematic mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or policy.

SHARE CAPITAL & EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION ETC:

The paid up share Capital of the Company is Rs.537.39 Lacs. During the year there are no issue of equity shares with differential rights, no issue of sweat equity shares, no issue of employee stock options and no provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of the employees, the details required to be given under various rules issued under the Companies Act 2013 is NIL.

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT:

As stipulated by the SEBI, a qualified Practicing Company Secretary/Chartered Accountant carries out the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit to reconcile the total admitted share capital with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and total Issued and Paid- Up Share Capital of the Company. This audit is carried out every quarter. The audit, inter alia, confirms that the Listed and Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company is in agreement with the aggregate of the total number of shares in dematerialized form held with NSDL and CDSL and the total number of shares in physical form.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of your Company has appointed M/s. Kamlesh M. Shah & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor to conduct an Audit of secretarial records and compliances, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as Annexure-F to this report and the same does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s. A.R. Pandhi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 118057W) was Chartered Accountant for the financial year 2023-24.

There are no specific qualifications, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by the statutory auditors in their auditors report.

M/s. A.R. Pandhi & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 118057W) has resigned w.e.f 23rd July, 2024 for the resion of his preoccupancy at other assignments and no any other material resion other than stated here.

M/s. Doshi Doshi & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No. 153683W), as a Statutory Auditor of the Company, who was appointed by the Board of Directors in meeting held on 01st August, 2024, due to Resignation of M/s A.R. Pandhi & Associates w.e.f. from 23rd July, 2024 for the resion of busy schedule and heavy work load and no any other material resion other than this stated, from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of the Company until the conclusion of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

Further the Chartered Accountants confirming their eligibility to continue as Auditors of the Company in terms of the provisions of Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder. They have also confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI as required under the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company believes that a strong internal control framework is necessary for business efficiency, management effectiveness and safeguarding assets. The Company has a well-defined internal control system in place, which is designed to provide reasonable assurance related to operation and financial control. The Management of the Company is responsible for ensuring that Internal Financial Control has been laid down in the Company and that controls are adequate and operating adequately.

The audit scope, reporting framework is defined in charter of the Internal Audit, which is approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. The Internal Auditors evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system, its compliance with operating systems and policies of the Company and accounting procedures at all the locations of the Company. Based on the report of the Internal Auditors, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are placed before the Audit Committee of the Board. The Internal Audit also continuously evaluates the various processes being followed by the Company and suggests value addition, to strengthen such processes and make them more effective.

A STATEMENT UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place a Prevention of sexual harassment policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Internal Complaints Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

Your Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules made there under. Your Company has constituted an Internal Complaints Committee to handle all clearing and forwarding Agency where our employees are working and Manufacturing site.

Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

a. number of complaints filed during the financial year : Nil

b. number of complaints disposed of during the financial year : Nil

c. number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year : Nil

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The Company has no employee drawing the remuneration of Rs.5 Lacs P.M. or Rs.60 Lacs p.a.

However the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule, 5 (1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, has been provided in Annexure-E.

In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Secretarial Department at the Regd. Office of the Company.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and Annual General Meetings.

Listing of Shares:

The Companys Equity Shares are at present listed at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. The Equity Shares of the Company are freely tradable on at BSEs and trading thereof have not been suspended at any time during the year under review. The Company has been regularly and timely making all compliances of the various clauses of the Listing Agreement and SEBI Regulations from time to time. The Company has duly paid the annual Listing Fees of the Stock Exchange for and up to the financial year ending on 31.03.2024.

ISIN of the Company : INE812B01026

Share Transfer System

Share transfers are registered and returned within a period of 15 days from the date of receipt, provided documents are correct and valid in all respect. Thereby the average time taken in transfer of shares is 15 days. The depositories directly transfer the dematerialized shares to the beneficiaries.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time is not applicable to your company hence, your Company is not required to maintain cost records.

Post-employment benefit plans:

Gratuity for employees in India is as per the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. Employees who are in continuous service for a period of 5 years are eligible for gratuity. The amount of gratuity payable on retirement/termination is the employees last drawn basic salary per month computed proportionately for the number of years of service. Company will pay the Gratuity payable as and when due.

Applications made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

The Company has not made any application nor any proceeding under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 is pending, and hence this disclosure is not applicable to the Company.

The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof:

During the year under review, the Company has not any obligations towards any Banks or Financial Institutions, hence this disclosure is not applicable to the Company.

Acknowledgment:

Your Directors wish to place on record their deep sense of gratitude to Banks for their continued support and cooperation. Our sincere thanks are also due to our esteemed customers, suppliers and finally to employees of the Company for their untiring efforts and commitment to their duties.