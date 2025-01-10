To the Members of Zenotech Laboratories Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Zenotech Laboratories Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of theActandtheRulesthereunder,andwehavefulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained issufficient . statements and appropriate toprovide basis for our opinion on the financial

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters Auditors Response Revenue The Company solely depends on its Our Audit Procedures included: holding company for its Revenue as V alidating appropriate approval process for the agreements with related stated below: party and verifying that the job work charges invoiced are aligned with 1. All the manufacturing job work is the agreements. done as per their requirements at the V alidating comprehensiveness of revenue recognition through testing agreed conversion charges. of transactions and production records 2. Revenue is earned by leasing out its Cut off procedures performed. biotech facility & equipment. Carrying out analytical procedures and identifying reasons for significant In view of the significance of the variance. dependence on holding company for Confirming with the balance confirmation received from external party. revenue, it represented a key audit matter Evaluating the disclosures made with requirements under the in the audit Accounting Standards and the Companies Act, 2013

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. statements, our responsibility is to read Inconnectionwith ourauditofthefinancial the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the Directors report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit, and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of during our significant theaudit and significant audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) W e have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in electronic mode on servers physically located in India and full back up is available as on the date of Balance Sheet.

Relying on representations/explanations from the Company and based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and is operational as on the date of balance sheet as explained in note 37 to the financial statements. The software is such that it has no data base for the matter stated in the paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report agree with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 Match 2024 on its financial in its financial statements Refer Note 31 to the financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note no 36(g) in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company("UltimateBeneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note no 36(h) in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and (c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not paid/declared any dividend during the financial year. Accordingly, reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018 Viswanadh Kuchi Partner Place of Signature: Hyderabad Membership No. 210789 Date: 1st May 2024 UDIN: 24210789BKGFFD4273

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Zenotech Laboratories Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(i) (a) In respect of the companys fixed assets:

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets in the books and hence this sub-clause is not applicable. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified once in three years which, In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Sheet date, (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our ) opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonableandthecoverageandprocedureofsuchverification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records are not 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory. b) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets and hence the question of filingquarterly returns or statements by the company with such banks or financial institutions does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company (iii) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured,tocompanies,firms,Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has neither given any loan, guarantees and security nor made any investment during the year covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) Based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (vi) The central government has specified the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the act in respect of products or services of the company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act, for maintenance of cost records in respect theCompanyasspecified of the products manufactured by the Company, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not, made a detailed examination of cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31 March 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Name of the Nature of the Dues Amount demanded (Rs. In ‘000) Amount paid (Rs. In ‘000) Net (Rs.In ‘000) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Statute The Customs 5160 - 5160 Prior to the financial Principal Customs Duty year 2011-12 Commissioner Act,1962 (Customs Act) of customs Income Income 20479 - 20479 A.Y 2020-21 Commissioner Tax Act, Tax Dues of Income-tax 1961 (Appeals)

* AY Assessment year, FY Financial year

(viii) As per the informationand explanations given by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no term loans taken by the Company and hence the question of the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no funds raised on short term basis by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence the question of whether money raised were applied for the purposes for which those are raised does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence the question of whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) T o the best of our knowledge f and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report belie that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by secretarial auditor or by cost auditor or by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit. (c) As represented to us by the management there are no whistle blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company in accordance with Nidhi Rules 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the transactions entered into with the related parties during the year are in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of the related parties have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) T o the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). (b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence the questions of fulfilling criteria of a CIC, and in case the Company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfill such criteria, do not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, none of the group companies are Core Investment Company (CIC) and hence the question of number of CICs which are part of the Group does not arise. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable. (xix) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due with in a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to transfer unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to ongoing project to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.003990S/S200018 Viswanadh Kuchi Partner Place of Signature: Hyderabad Membership No. 210789 Date: 1st May 2024 UDIN: 24210789BKGFFD4273

Annexure B

Referred to in paragraph 2(g) on ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of

Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Zenotech laboratories Limited as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding forensuringtheorderlyand of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timelypreparationofreliablefinancialinformation, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial and maintained controlswith referencetofinancial and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary topermitpreparationoffinancialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with referencetofinancialstatements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and suchinternalfinancialcontrolswereoperatingeffectivelyas at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").